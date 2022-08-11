Read full article on original website
Student workers thanked for a summer of hard work
On Friday, a group of youth workers from across Warren County took a well-earned picnic. 29 students who spent their summer working with the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program were thanked for a summer of hard work across the county workforce.
Abandoned Albany Middle School still has Student Murals & Secrets
Part of the abandoned Kenwood Convent property in Albany, here's a look at one of the buildings that was home to a middle school. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Explore the Abandoned...
WNYT
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
BBQ fundraiser for All Abilities playground held at Midway Fire Department
To help raise funds organizers have set up a full barbeque and things like a bounce house, lemonade, stand, raffles, pony rides and more. The playground build is getting some local sponsorship from SEFCU, The Community Foundation of the Capital Region and Hannaford.
WNYT
Celebration of life set for Warren County woman
We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Moran Places Payment of Travelers Deductible on His Agenda for Tuesday (8/16/22) Council Meeting
The bill to pay Travelers Insurance for the deductible the city owes for the settlement in the Tim Wales case had seemed to have fallen into a black hole. The agenda for the August 16, 2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, sent out by Mayor Kim on Friday night, contained no reference to the outstanding bill. Readers will remember that that bill was unanimously removed from the consent agenda at the City Council’s August 2 meeting with Mayor Kim, Finance Commissioner Sanghvi, and Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino raising objections to the payment. [see previous blog]
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Local police departments working around staffing issues
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing woes still plaque nearly every industry from food service to healthcare and even law enforcement. “Like any other organization, we’re hurting right now,” says Sgt. Nick Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department. The department has around 10 vacancies to fill to bring them up to contractual levels. Though, the number […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens
“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
nippertown.com
The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival Set for August 20 in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN – Three community organizations have partnered to present The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival on Aug. 20, featuring bands and solo artists from around Johnstown, the Capital Region, and beyond. There will be no admission charge for this event. Hosted by the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth, the...
Former funeral home director to plead guilty
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Boating accident on Queechy Lake
Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
WNYT
Fulton County motel helps people unplug
Want to go back in time? The Lakeside Motel at Canada Lake in Fulton County could be your ticket. The knotty pine rooms have no TV and no WiFi, but there is a beautiful view of the Adirondacks and plenty more. The motel has been in business since 1960. It’s...
8 horse deaths associated with Saratoga Race Course
In total, eight horses have passed away at the Saratoga Race Course this year, with five deaths in the past two weeks.
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
