Kelsey Pope discusses Vols' wide receivers who have stepped up during fall camp

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Tennessee practiced for the ninth time Thursday during fall training camp at Haslam Field ahead of the 2022 season.

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

Following Thursday’s practice, first-year wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope met with media.

Pope served as an offensive analyst for the Vols in 2021. He was promoted as Tennessee’s wide receivers coach in March, replacing Kodi Burns who departed for the New Orleans Saints.

Below are Pope’s analysis of wide receivers who have stepped up during fall training camp.

Jalin Hyatt

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“Jalin Hyatt seems like a different guy mentally. Physically, he’s gained about eight to 10 pounds. The competitiveness that he showed last year, he’s channeling it in a different direction. You see him respond the right way. You see him coach guys up when he’s not in. He’s really taken on that accountability role for himself and also the group.”

Squirrel White

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Chas Nimrod

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“Chas Nimrod has been a pleasant surprise, along with the guys that are already here.”

Ramel Keyton

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“Ramel Keyton had a good camp. He made some really good plays today. The biggest thing with him is to emphasize him being consistent, not only on the underneath stuff, but also challenging him down the field to make those plays consistently.”

Jimmy Calloway

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“Jimmy Calloway has been another one that’s stood out this camp.”

