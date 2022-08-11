ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

New School Year Includes About 104 Missouri School Districts Having Change in Superintendent

South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s schools are prepping to open their doors for another academic year. Doug Hayter (high-terr), executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, says about 104 public school districts have a change in superintendent this upcoming year.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
invisiblepeople.tv

Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri

New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
nextstl.com

Site plan for proposed QuikTrip at Grand and Lafayette

Here is the site plan for the QuikTrip proposed for Grand and Lafayette in the Tiffany neighborhood. A portion of McRee already blocked to thru car traffic to the west would be vacated and 3616 McRee would be demolished. Recall that the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation Master Plan sought to.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Voters narrowly defeat R-3 bond issue

After an oh-so-close bond issue election loss, Hillsboro R-3 School District Superintendent Jon Isaacson said school district officials now must carry on without pursuing safety and security measures and other facility improvements. Proposition KIDS, a $25 million bond issue, needed a four-sevenths (57.14 percent) majority to pass, but fell short...
HILLSBORO, MO

