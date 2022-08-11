Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
northwestmoinfo.com
New School Year Includes About 104 Missouri School Districts Having Change in Superintendent
South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s schools are prepping to open their doors for another academic year. Doug Hayter (high-terr), executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, says about 104 public school districts have a change in superintendent this upcoming year.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO...
KMOV
Following years of declining rates, pediatricians stress the importance of back to school vaccinations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As students and families get ready for the start of a new school year, pediatricians and local health agencies in the metro are trying to help families get up to date on mandatory vaccinations. “We have been really busy, which is amazing. I think a...
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
invisiblepeople.tv
Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri
New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Missouri marijuana legalization amendment find some detractors among cannabis advocates
There are some people who have been fighting for this kind of outcome that say the measure being put in front of voters is going about it the wrong way.
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
nextstl.com
Site plan for proposed QuikTrip at Grand and Lafayette
Here is the site plan for the QuikTrip proposed for Grand and Lafayette in the Tiffany neighborhood. A portion of McRee already blocked to thru car traffic to the west would be vacated and 3616 McRee would be demolished. Recall that the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation Master Plan sought to.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
myleaderpaper.com
Voters narrowly defeat R-3 bond issue
After an oh-so-close bond issue election loss, Hillsboro R-3 School District Superintendent Jon Isaacson said school district officials now must carry on without pursuing safety and security measures and other facility improvements. Proposition KIDS, a $25 million bond issue, needed a four-sevenths (57.14 percent) majority to pass, but fell short...
KMOV
Francis Howell School District moves forward with parents, stakeholders to assign $60 million to student needs
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A first step in a renewed effort to have transparency and community with stakeholders over Prop S went underway in the Francis Howell School District Wednesday night. In 2020, voters approved a $244 million referendum. At the time it was the largest in Missouri History.
