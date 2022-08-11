ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Hometown Dates Are Right Around the Corner on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Following a lengthy hiatus — thanks to an outrageous season of The Bachelor — viewers were thrust back into the popular franchise with an all-new new installment of The Bachelorette. The leading ladies (yup, you read that right) of Season 19 are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey; since their debut, the co-leads have done their best to take control of the odd situation.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy