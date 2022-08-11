Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $391,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $123.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $452.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT