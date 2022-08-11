Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Equipment Operator - Highway - 3270462
JOB DUTIES: Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing, and maintaining highways, roads, and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic, and performs other manual labor tasks. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Class A - Commercial...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 15, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 15:. On 08-10-2022 deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated N/B in the S/B lanes of travel on USH 51 near the 211 mile marker in the Town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at CTH C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 MPH. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate N/B in the S/B lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and the speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until CTH D, where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
stevenspoint.news
Keeping central Wisconsin students safe
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Fox11online.com
Highway 141 closed through Niagara
NIAGARA (WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff Office has closed off all lanes of Highway 141 at Highway Eight eastbound in northern Wisconsin. The state Department of Transportation first issued an alert about the closure around 6 p.m. Monday. The department initially expected the closure to last two hours. Northbound...
WSAW
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday. The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.
Second suspect in attack of Wausau-area veteran reaches plea deal
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern reached a plea agreement Monday with prosecutors, one day before his trial was set to begin. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faces a felony charge of substantial battery in connection with the case,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Wausau infectious disease expert explains monkeypox
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Fevers, chills and exhaustion are some of the symptoms of monkey pox. However, Tristan O’Driscoll an infectious diseases pharmacist says the main symptom to look for is a rash. Monkeypox can spread to anyone through skin-to-skin contact as well as touching fabrics such as towels or clothes. "There are also is risk with large respiratory droplets with so that come through sneezes or coughs," said Tristan O'Driscoll. "For example kissing and you can also potentially get exposure through contact with items that touch those lesions," he added.
WJFW-TV
Families gather in Wausau to learn about epilepsy
WAUSAU,Wis. (WJFW) - The Epilepsy Foundation held their annual Walk to End Epilepsy event in Wausau this morning. Families made their way to Marathon Park to show their support for epilepsy as well as to educate themselves about it. Kristin Hubbard Dostol the executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation in Wisconsin, says 1 in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lifetime. "1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime maybe just one and they will never have another one again and there is no diagnostic," Kristin Hubbard Dostol. "So both of those things we raise awareness about for at an event like this," she added.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
WJFW-TV
Taylor Co. man spends the next four years behind bars for his role in a buggy crash
TAYLOR COUNTY - The man convicted of killing a person and injuring several more after a crash with an Amish buggy last November, will be spending the next four years behind bars, with another 3 years with extended supervision. Skyler Opelt, 36, of Medford plead no contest back on June...
Wausau area obituaries August 12, 2022
Robert John Scholke of Wausau, WI suffered a heart attack and passed away while on his morning walk Tuesday August 9th at the age of 66. Bob was married to his devoted wife Beth (Van Hierden) for 44 years. They share two loving children, Robert Aaron (Laura) Scholke of Wausau, WI, and Molly (Ben) Jenkins of Corpus Christi, TX as well as four wonderful grandchildren, Ruby & Ivy Scholke and Carter & Owen Jenkins. Bob is survived by his sister Patricia (John) Konkel as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
WJFW-TV
Puppies doing well after being abandoned in Forest Co.
CRANDON - Six puppies that were brought to the Forest Co. Humane Society last Friday are recovering well after being found on the side of the road in a box. Two of the puppies were dehydrated but have since recovered. The six young dogs are two weeks old and have...
WJFW-TV
Downtown Rhinelander business community filling with young entrepreneurs
"There wasn’t a lot of businesses going up so I just figured I’d take the chance and go after my dreams," said Jesse Steinmetz. The pandemic affected many businesses in the Northwoods, but some young entrepreneurs decided to open their doors. Rhinelander saw the addition of Jesse Steinmetz’s...
WJFW-TV
Client Service Associate - 3266742
JOB DUTIES: Essential Job Functions the Client Service Associate is an integral part of the Operations and Client Service team. The team is responsible for assisting Advisors in all aspects of the firm with an emphasis on client service and administrative processes. We are seeking a candidate that is highly motivated, takes initiative, has a positive attitude, willing to work in a fast-paced environment and willing to take on new tasks and assignments. Job functions will include but are not limited to: Provides administrative support for client requests and questions. Assisting with administrative and operational duties in relation to client accounts, including but not limited to; money movements, data gathering & reporting, mailings, filing, scanning, copying, data entry, assistance with account reconciliation. Answers phone calls, schedules meetings Paperwork – new account and supplemental. Misc. tasks as needed.
Comments / 0