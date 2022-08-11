Horry County man convicted of murder for shooting unarmed man who refused to join gang

Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
Boy, 14, shot to death near Conway; juvenile suspect arrested
A juvenile shot and killed a teenager just outside Conway Saturday night, according to public records and officials. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was killed in the shooting, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police said Sunday that another juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but the department has not released an arrest warrant.
foxwilmington.com
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road. According to the...
WECT
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxb.com
Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway
A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
WMBF
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
abcnews4.com
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
columbuscountynews.com
Cocaine Dealer Headed for Prison
A latecomer to the narcotics sweep that led to multiple arrests in 2019 has been sentenced to 29 to 53 months in prison. Justin Emmanuel “Waldo” McKvian, 32, was convicted of sale and delivery of cocaine, and possession for sale and delivery of the drug. A jury handed down the verdict Aug. 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Judge sentences drug supplier in Myrtle Beach area to over 11 years in federal prison
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for supplying drugs to drug dealers in the Myrtle Beach area. Kimo Takarra Felton, 42, pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-member conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Evidence presented during the sentencing hearing...
wfxb.com
One Person Injured During Shooting at High Cotton Bar and Grill in Dillon
One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.
wpde.com
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries, 1 in custody following shooting in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There was a considerable police presence along Bear Bluff Road in Conway Saturday evening. The Horry County Police Department said one juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries. Police added a suspect, who is also a juvenile, was arrested. Police did say that the incident was isolated...
wpde.com
Scene cleared after Myrtle Beach police investigate 'suspicious item' found
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to Futrell Drive Monday after a “suspicious item” was found at a home. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said, “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety”. Details about the item in question were not provided.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
wpde.com
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
wpde.com
One person shot at a bar in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
WECT
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate. According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been identified...
WMBF
Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at Home Depot Friday afternoon. According to MBPD, around 2:40 p.m., the person in the photo showed a gun to the employee, demanded money and fled. MBPD is investigating an armed robbery at...
WMBF
Man out on bond in Horry County double murder case taken into custody again
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man who was out on bond after being accused of murdering two siblings was arrested again. Jail records show 35-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. He faces several charges including meth possession and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Comments / 0