Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
55 lbs. of drugs found floating in the ocean
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — Twenty-five large bricks were found floating in the ocean at nearby marina in Key West on Saturday afternoon. The Key West Police Department responded to a 911 call saying there was a suspicious bale floating in the ocean, just off of Coconut Mallory Marina.
