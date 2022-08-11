ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction of documents’ at Trump White House

By Olafimihan Oshin
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6iyz_0hDtr77J00

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said that he saw former President Trump rip up documents but never saw the intentional destruction of important papers.

The remarks from Mulvaney, who has been critical of Trump, come days after the FBI conducted a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate that is linked to a probe on classified documents.

“I never saw the intentional destruction of documents for the purpose of keeping anything for the National Archives, or the public in the future,” Mulvaney told CNN’s “New Day” host Brianna Keilar

Mulvaney said that everyone in the administration knew the importance of preserving documents and that everyone including himself sometimes ripped up documents.

“And we knew the rules and yes, we taped them back together and yes, we made copies and keep in mind that’s important,” Mulvaney told Keilar.

“As long as copies are preserved, you can pretty much do whatever you want to with the other documents,” he added. “But we all knew the rules and I never saw the intentional destruction of documents whatsoever.”

Mulvaney reiterated that he saw documents being “handled in the ordinary course of business,” stating that every prior administration has fixed defaced documents.

“You never heard about him ripping and flushing documents,” Keilar asked Mulvaney.

“I saw him rip documents. I mean we did,” Mulvaney replied back.

“The flushing, you never heard about him flushing documents,” Keilar asked Mulvaney.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman earlier this week released a pair of photos from her forthcoming book to back up her reporting that White House staffers regularly found ripped-up printing paper in the toilet of the presidential residence during Trump’s term in office.

“Not a single time,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney’s remarks come after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida based residence on Monday. The raid was reportedly as part of an investigation into whether Trump brought classified documents with him when he left the White House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour.  The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Another reason not to leave personal belongings inside your vehicle. Memphis police say car thieves are using their cell phone cameras to look through tinted windows. During a crime forum in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, Crump station officers said it was a new tool being used by the bad guys looking for items […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#Fbi#The National Archives#Cnn
WJTV 12

DeSantis knocks FBI during rally for Trump-backed candidates in Arizona

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday denounced the FBI for its search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property during a rally in support of two Republican nominees in Arizona. DeSantis spoke for roughly 45 minutes in support of Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, both of whom were endorsed […]
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WJTV 12

Man arrested, crack cocaine found in Laurel drug bust

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Trump calls for return of privileged documents reportedly seized at Mar-a-Lago

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Sunday called on the FBI to return documents reportedly seized at Mar-a-Lago that are protected by attorney-client and executive privileges. “Oh great!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, […]
POTUS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy