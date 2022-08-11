Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
Idaho State Journal
Reclaim Idaho
Reclaim Idaho is putting an education issue on the November 8 ballot. We are asked to spend 300 million more on education. This measure is sure to pass, no matter how much it raises our taxes, because after all, “it is for the children”. Some want us to...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Idaho State Journal
Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available
For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. ...
Idaho State Journal
Education reEnvisioned BOCES (Colorado) Selects Synergy Student Information System
'Fiscally responsible' solution will provide comprehensive functionality and flexibility for member districts. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Education reEnvisioned BOCES has selected the company’s industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) for its own student data management needs as well as those of its member schools. The BOCES represents 12 schools serving 5,000 students.
Idaho State Journal
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington's largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part of her ear when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With strong state revenues, governor hasn't ruled out special session
Idaho expects to collect more than $6 billion in taxes in fiscal 2023, but it may not keep all the money — and on Monday, Gov. Brad Little hinted that he “hasn’t ruled out” calling a special session of the Legislature. The governor on Friday issued a news release promising to work with the Legislature to “deliver even more education investments and tax relief to Idahoans,” after a new economic forecast predicted a potential $2 billion state budget surplus by this time next year. Idaho...
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to...
Idaho State Journal
Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
Comments / 0