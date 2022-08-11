Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Former Kingstree football coach feels no resentment after not getting job following merge
MANNING — Former Kingstree football coach Randall State feels no resentment toward Brian Smith , Kingstree High or Williamsburg County School District despite not being interviewed for the position following the merger. State told The News that while at first, he was a little shocked that he wasn’t interviewed,...
WMBF
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.
ultimatesupers.com
ZACK MITCHELL SCORES ULTIMATE SOUTHEAST VICTORY AT LAKE VIEW
Zack Mitchell Scores Ultimate Southeast Victory At Lake View. Nichols, South Carolina - The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region traveled to Lake View Motor Speedway located in Nichols, South Carolina on Saturday August 13th for the "Dirt Track Throwback" event paying $5,000 to win. The event was 40 laps. 18 competitors signed into Saturdays event all seeing who could claim their spot in victory lane.
Pee Dee pastor delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims
MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help. Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass […]
myhorrynews.com
Back-to-School prayer walk in Myrtle Beach focuses on community unity
More than 60 Myrtle Beach area residents walked in peace and prayer around five Myrtle Beach schools on Sunday evening as part of the fourth annual Back-To-School Prayer Walk. The walk began outside Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium as parents, students, teachers and community figures showed up to participate. “I really...
wbtw.com
Trending wetter and below average this week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are on the way to start the work week. Firstly, the humidity is going to be on the rise. Secondly, temperatures will be returning to normal, and thirdly much more rain is in the forecast. Beginning with tonight,...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
live5news.com
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
A graveside service for Laquitta Smith, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was held on her birthday July 29 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road in Conway. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011. Michael F. Powell. Michael F. Powell,...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
wpde.com
Pee Dee man says he was 'on top of the world' after $30K lottery win
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pee Dee man says he is debt free after scratching off a $30,000 win on a $2 lottery ticket. “I was on top of the world,” he said when he realized the prize was his. The South Carolina Education Lottery says he took...
WMBF
Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for kids across Horry County, and it’s the most normal first day back in the last two years. All students will be back in person this semester because Horry County is not offering an online learning option.
WMBF
Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
Share your 2022 back-to-school pictures
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a long, hot summer — well, maybe it hasn’t been long enough for some — students in Horry, Dillon and Marlboro counties began returning to the classroom Monday morning. To celebrate the start of the new school year, here are some of our News13 staff members’ favorite “back-in-the-day” photos. […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach
Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
More than 300 new teachers coming to Horry County Schools during teacher shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 300 new teachers are coming to Horry County Schools for the 2022-23 school year to help fight the nationwide teacher shortage. The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) releases teacher turnover data twice each school year. November 2021’s report showed roughly 6,900 teachers and […]
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Return of heat & humidity, showers & storms arrive late today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the first day of school in Horry, Georgetown, Dillon and Marlboro Counties! As you get the kids ready for the first day, we want to prepare you for the return of summertime heat & humidity, along with a few storms. TODAY. Temperatures are...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
