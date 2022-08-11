Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Banda Machos to Perform in the Event Center, Rhythm City Casino
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Technobanda band Banda Machos is set to perform music in the Event Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 8PM. Tickets are $25 (or $300 for a table of 10) plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
rcreader.com
2022 Alternating Currents Festival, August 18 through 21
Taking place in two cities, two states, and nearly 36 venues combined, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport and Rock Island from August 18 through 21, a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and visual arts boasting panel discussions, Q&A events, children's happenings, and more than 100 collective movies (including 36 unreleased Stephen King adaptations), comedians, music acts, and interviews.
rcreader.com
Marc Gaskin of Long Grove, Iowa, Recognized by Bradley University's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (August 15, 2022) — Marc Gaskin of Long Grove, Iowa (52756), was recognized by Bradley University's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Gaskin was awarded the Bradley Concerto/Aria Competition Award for saxophone. Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and...
rcreader.com
Join Us and See What It Takes to Become a Storm-Ready Community
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 15, 2022) —The next public meeting of the Quad City Flood Resiliency Alliance will be August 18, 2022, 1:30–3PM, at 110 Manor Drive, City Hall, in Riverdale, Iowa. Learn actions for storm-readiness! Rock Island County and Scott County have recently been awarded “Storm-ready Community” status...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rcreader.com
Scholar Talk: Dr. David Cunning, August 25
Thursday, August 25, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Held in conjunction with the venue's current exhibition Anne Lindberg: think like the river with poet Ginny Threefoot, Davenport's Figge Art Museum with host a special Scholar Talk on August 25 with Dr. David Cunning – professor and chair of the philosophy department at the University of Iowa – as he explores themes from the exhibit in relation to the work of 17th-century notable Margaret Cavendish.
rcreader.com
Coe College Names New Lead Diversity Officer
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Coe College has announced the addition of Donald Jaamal as the college’s Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Title IX Coordinator. Jaamal will serve as Coe’s lead diversity officer. He was appointed by Coe College President David Hayes (’93) after an extensive national search and will be a member of Coe’s senior staff.
rcreader.com
QCSportsNet adds Alleman Football/Basketball MAC $100 Per Game Fee Forces Broadcaster Out of Iowa
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, is expanding operations in the Illinois-Quad Cities, with the addition of full-season coverage of Alleman Pioneers football and boys basketball, plus selected girls basketball games and complete post-season coverage.
rcreader.com
Martina McBride, August 25
Thursday, August 25, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A country-music singing/songwriting legend with 14 Grammy nominations to her name, Martina McBride brings her eagerly awaited national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on August 25, the neo-traditionalist talent beloved for smash hits including "Independence Day," "Blessed," and "Concrete Angel."
Comments / 0