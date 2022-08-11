DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 15, 2022) — Technobanda band Banda Machos is set to perform music in the Event Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 8PM. Tickets are $25 (or $300 for a table of 10) plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO