Mindy Kaling Hilariously Winces Over Past Fashion Choices: ‘My God, Horrible’

By Robyn Merrett
 3 days ago
Mindy Kaling. Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

A not-so-nice trip down memory lane! Mindy Kaling isn't proud of her past fashion choices.

The actress, 43, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, August 9, during which she was asked to play a game of "Versace or Hibachi." The game requires guests to look at past photos of themselves and critique their own style. If they like the outfit in question they say "Versace," if they don't, they can "burn" the look by saying "hibachi."

First, host Andy Cohen pulled up a photo of Kaling from 2008, rocking "ruffles and gloves." The Office alum quickly busted into laughter, slamming the ensemble. "My God, horrible," Kaling said. Next, the Bravo mogul, 54, displayed a shot of Kaling attending a 2017 Fox event in a dress with a "trippy" pattern. Kaling, once again, wasn't pleased, saying: "I'm going to hibachi that too."

For the 2008 Emmys, Kaling stepped out in a brown pleated dress that Cohen described as "very Studio 54." Kaling put her head down in shame. "Hibachi! I really hate myself," she joked before asking Cohen to "find one look of me where I'm looking good."

The Glitter Every Day author responded with: "I think you look great in all of these!"

To Kaling's relief, Cohen then pulled up a photo she actually liked. "Okay, Versace," the Late Night star said of her appearance at a Television Critics Association event — for which she rocked a dazzling floral dress.

However, her joy was short-lived as Cohen showed a photo of the comedian at New York Fashion Week during her "Kelly Kapoor era." Kaling quipped: "Obviously, hibachi."

"I feel like I'm being set up," she continued. "I know that I've looked good in a photo ... this just feels like a nightmare."

Though her personal style has evolved, Kaling's wardrobe remains vibrant and fun.

The producer often sports colorful ensembles, including lively dresses from Christopher John Rogers and sexy two-piece sets from Laquan Smith. Her most standout summer 2022 look is perhaps the dazzling turquoise Bottega Veneta knit dress that she debuted via Instagram on June 11. "A blue moment," the Massachusetts native said of the frock, which she paired with a matching cardigan, pearls from Chanel and heels by Aquazzura.

