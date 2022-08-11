Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Dillard’s Reports Flat Q2 Comps. Is that a Problem?
Dillard’s Inc. beat Wall Street’s second quarter estimates, but comparable store sales were flat, and that could be a sign for the months ahead that consumers have already started to shift their shopping behavior. In a Nutshell: Shares of Dillard’s rose nearly 15 percent shortly after noon time trading on the retailer’s second quarter earnings results, which saw the stock trade up $32.00 to the $285.83 range. That also drove up trading of retail stocks, with department stores—Macy’s rose 5.5 percent to $19.31, Nordstrom up 4.7 percent to $24.17, Kohl’s up 4.4 percent to $19.31—posting the highest gains in mid-day trading...
Peloton to cut jobs, shut stores and raise prices in company-wide revamp
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) said on Friday it would cut jobs, shut stores and raise prices on its exercise equipment including treadmills and top-end bikes as it undertakes a company-wide revamp to shore up its revenue and improve cash flow.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory
Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Motley Fool
Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?
Abbott surpassed the analyst consensus for sales and earnings in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to grow in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is less than the medical devices industry average. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Motley Fool
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It
Figs just proved how powerful its brand name is.
Want Growing Passive Income? Check Out This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
This leading tobacco company has trounced the broader markets so far in 2022.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Burger King franchisee Carrols sees its inflation problems easing
Carrols Restaurant Group, the largest franchisee in the Burger King system, on Thursday reported a net loss of $26.5 million, or 52 cents per share, more than twice the loss it reported in the same period a year ago even though its sales improved. The problem is inflation. Its wage...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Publix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results; Todd Jones Comments
We are reporting on yet another sales gain in the retail sector as Publix recently revealed its second quarter 2022 financial results. The newly released report unveiled that sales from the three months ended June 25, saw a 9.3 percent increase from $11.8 billion in 2021 to $12.8 billion in 2022. This represents a $1.1 billion boost in sales for the retail chain.
Down 68%, This E-Commerce Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
This Africa-focused e-commerce company has unmatched potential compared to the rest of the industry.
Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook
Warby Parker is still struggling to find the path to profitability in an era of inflation. The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand revealed quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales while also widening losses, thanks to increased expenses. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at Mido Investors seemed unsure of how to interpret the results. Shares of Warby Parker teetered back and forth between positive and negative during pre-market hours, only to close up 19.18 percent to $16.90 on Thursday. “[The second quarter] was another quarter where Warby Parker made...
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand.
Dutch Bros Serves Up Piping Hot Growth. Is the Stock a Buy?
But inflation and high gas prices are still taking a toll on profits and customer visits.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
