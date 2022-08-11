ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Dillard’s Reports Flat Q2 Comps. Is that a Problem?

Dillard’s Inc. beat Wall Street’s second quarter estimates, but comparable store sales were flat, and that could be a sign for the months ahead that consumers have already started to shift their shopping behavior. In a Nutshell: Shares of Dillard’s rose nearly 15 percent shortly after noon time trading on the retailer’s second quarter earnings results, which saw the stock trade up $32.00 to the $285.83 range. That also drove up trading of retail stocks, with department stores—Macy’s rose 5.5 percent to $19.31, Nordstrom up 4.7 percent to $24.17, Kohl’s up 4.4 percent to $19.31—posting the highest gains in mid-day trading...
RETAIL
NBC News

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?

Abbott surpassed the analyst consensus for sales and earnings in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to grow in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is less than the medical devices industry average. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King franchisee Carrols sees its inflation problems easing

Carrols Restaurant Group, the largest franchisee in the Burger King system, on Thursday reported a net loss of $26.5 million, or 52 cents per share, more than twice the loss it reported in the same period a year ago even though its sales improved. The problem is inflation. Its wage...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
WWD

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

Warby Parker is still struggling to find the path to profitability in an era of inflation. The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand revealed quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales while also widening losses, thanks to increased expenses. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at Mido Investors seemed unsure of how to interpret the results. Shares of Warby Parker teetered back and forth between positive and negative during pre-market hours, only to close up 19.18 percent to $16.90 on Thursday. “[The second quarter] was another quarter where Warby Parker made...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, data showed on Monday, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets with key lending rates cuts to revive demand.
RETAIL

