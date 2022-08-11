ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

985theriver.com

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block of Post Drive, they found 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui who police say was unresponsive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
985theriver.com

Last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season is set

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sunday, Aug 21 the Brazil Concert Band will host the last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season. Brazil Concert Band, Directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present the Tour of America-Midwest and Northeast. Musical Genres from the 1930s and 1940s will be performed.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Indianapolis to host 2024 NIT basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball fans can catch the National Invitation Tournament close to home soon. The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will host the event in 2024. The NCAA announced Friday that Las Vegas and Indianapolis were selected to host the NIT semifinals and championship after a nationwide bid process. The 2024 event is being hosted by Butler University, with games played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and 4.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

