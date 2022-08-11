ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Snack Shack helps city achieve swimming pool aspirations

NEBRASKA CITY – In 2011, when its baby pool was shut down due to leaks and disrepair, Nebraska City officials were told a new aquatic center would restore revenue and bring in visitors to Steinhart Park. On Monday, Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling said, for the first time, the new...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Fair beef show

AUBURN - Anna Kent is the senior showmanship champion at the Nemaha County Fair's 4-H beef show. She is also the senior champion of the bucket calves. Wyatt Cook is reserve. Rhett gets Champion in Bucket Calf Junior Division and Lexi Cook gets Reserve Champion.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City considers building grant, beer garden, rescue pay

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today. The agenda includes a public hearing on using $425,000 in block grant funds to rehabilitate the Veterans Memorial Building. Little Ted’s Beer Garden is requesting use of Central Avenue from Third to...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
City
Weeping Water, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Cass County, NE
macaronikid.com

Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love

I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Fair parade makes the 'season bright'

NEBRASKA CITY, NE
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Travel Maven

This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon

When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
News Channel Nebraska

Only two weeks remain at the Nebraska City Farmers Market

NEBRASKA CYITY - The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, August 18. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 18 Farmers Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed

The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
kmaland.com

Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
TABOR, IA
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
1011now.com

Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor

New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
LINCOLN, NE

