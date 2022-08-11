Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Sidewalk improvement; Three finalists for fire chief; Urgent care in Audrain County
Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Columbia Public Works is planning to improve the sidewalks in MU’s Greektown. The city also announced the three finalists for the fire chief position. MU Health Care is opening an urgent care in Audrain County. Your feedback is...
Columbia Missourian
Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Columbia Missourian
Packed City Council agenda tackles budget, fee increases, homelessness
The Columbia City Council will take up a proposed water rate increase Monday that would raise the base fee 10% and bump it to 30% for some residents, based on the season and usage. Council members will also hear from the Columbia Housing Authority about plans for a homeless service...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Aug. 14, 2022
Delphine Regina McMillen, 88, of Columbia died Aug. 12, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 W. Main St, Jefferson City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the same location. Kamuben Patel, 87,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer, volleyball get handful of national broadcasts
The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts. Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium....
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Why Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial
Author Salman Rushdie is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at an arts festival in New York State on Aug. 12. The following article was published Sept. 24, 2018, the 30th anniversary of the release of "The Satanic Verses." One of the most controversial...
Comments / 0