Boone County, MO

Columbia Missourian

Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission

Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Packed City Council agenda tackles budget, fee increases, homelessness

The Columbia City Council will take up a proposed water rate increase Monday that would raise the base fee 10% and bump it to 30% for some residents, based on the season and usage. Council members will also hear from the Columbia Housing Authority about plans for a homeless service...
Death notices for Aug. 14, 2022

Delphine Regina McMillen, 88, of Columbia died Aug. 12, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 W. Main St, Jefferson City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the same location. Kamuben Patel, 87,...
MU soccer, volleyball get handful of national broadcasts

The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts. Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium....
