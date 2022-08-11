Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Captain America star lands next movie role
Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl is set to star in the new Warhol and Basquiat movie The Collaboration. Starring Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Brühl will play art dealer and gallerist Bruno Bischofberger. (via Deadline) Set in New...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star passed up Loki role for bigger MCU movie role
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that the Breaking Bad universe and the MCU almost collided when he considered taking a role in Loki. The Gus Fring actor has opened up on meeting with Marvel for an undisclosed role in Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief series. However, Esposito passed on the offer as he would rather appear in a Marvel film.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special will fill in timeline gaps
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to be a standalone story, but as many fans have suspected, there will be a nod or two to the upcoming third movie. As Marvel fans continue to wait (im)patiently for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, writer and director James Gunn has confirmed where the upcoming Holiday Special will fit into the overall Guardians timeline.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Hunger Games prequel releases first look at lead stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth
The Hunger Games prequel may be still a long time away, but fans of the YA saga can finally feast their eyes upon the film's first official image. Protagonists Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth have made their journey to Panem to portray Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
digitalspy.com
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect
ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star in first look at new Apple show
A first look at Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+'s Shantaram has been unveiled. The new show is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, and focuses on a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. The first look picture shows Hunnam in character...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor confirms Luke Skywalker originally had a much bigger role
Star Wars' Ewan McGregor has confirmed that Luke Skywalker originally had a bigger part in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The recent Disney+ TV series featured Jedi master Kenobi jetting off around space to rescue Princess Leia, running into his old friend Anakin Skywalker – now turned into Darth Vader – along the way.
digitalspy.com
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul finale brings back major Breaking Bad character in surprise cameo
Better Call Saul finale spoilers follow. Better Call Saul brought back an unexpected character that Breaking Bad fans may recognise in the newly-released series finale. In 'Saul Gone', Jimmy McGill's alter ego Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk) is arrested and turns to former rival Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth) as his "advisory counsel".
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk boss teases surprising new side to Daredevil ahead of his MCU return
After his crowd-pleasing cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be making his long-awaited return to the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, She-Hulk boss Kat Coiro has teased a more "playful" side to Daredevil in the show that fans might not have expected. In an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul ending explained – What happened to Saul in the series finale?
Better Call Saul series finale spoilers follow. Well, here we are. After six seasons and 63 episodes, Better Call Saul has come to an end with a heartbreaking finale, 'Saul Gone', that not only wraps up the storyline of our favourite con man/lawyer/fugitive but even neatly ties in plot threads from the show it was originally spun from, Breaking Bad.
digitalspy.com
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)
Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin shares fears over playing Woo Young-woo
Netflix's new South Korean show Extraordinary Attorney Woo is soaring with audiences so far, with lead star Park Eun-bin receiving praise for her portrayal of an autistic lawyer. The show follows lawyer Woo Young-woo, who has graduated top of her class from law school and possesses an IQ of 164...
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Rose Delaney considers Summer Bay exit after shooting drama
Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Drama is never far away in Home and Away. A shock shooting occurred in recent scenes that aired Down Under, and it could pave the way for a surprising Summer Bay departure. The victim of the dramatic shooting was Cash and while...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street Returning Character?
Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
digitalspy.com
EE- Is block storytelling becoming an issue again?
Long term viewers will remember how things were in the early 2010s where storylines would start and then characters would disappear for weeks and their story would nor progress. It's something that gradually improved over time but is it me or is this happening again? Haven't seen much of Mick,...
Comments / 0