Benzinga

Psychedelic Acquisition: Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company

Publicly traded psychedelics company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI is signing an exclusive purchase option with end-to-end pharma R&D company Vici Health Sciences’ majority equity stake. The company develops cutting-edge gear and novel compounds for next-gen mental health treatments, most notably proprietary NeuroDirect and Janus particle delivery technologies. The agreement...
Benzinga

TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
Benzinga

Celsius Expected To Reach Negative Liquidity By October

Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius CEL/USD is projected to reach negative liquidity of around $34 million by October this year, according to the company’s latest Chapter 11 documents. Celsius had, on June 12, announced its decision to freeze withdrawals and transfers from its platform for its customers due to...
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
