Read full article on original website
Related
Former Field Trip Health, Now Reunion Neuroscience: Q1 2023 Financial Results & Corporate Reorganization
Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health have been reorganized into two separate companies. The Discovery division has been renamed Reunion Neuroscience Inc. and may be found on NASDAQ and CSE as “REUN”, while Field Trip Health is now Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (Field Trip H&W) and is listed at the CSE as “FTHW”.
Psychedelic Acquisition: Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company
Publicly traded psychedelics company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI is signing an exclusive purchase option with end-to-end pharma R&D company Vici Health Sciences’ majority equity stake. The company develops cutting-edge gear and novel compounds for next-gen mental health treatments, most notably proprietary NeuroDirect and Janus particle delivery technologies. The agreement...
Optimi Health Given Green Light To Produce And Distribute MDMA In Canada, The Legal Landscape Ahead
Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF received permission from Health Canada to manufacture and distribute other psychedelic substances -most notably MDMA- under the amended terms outlined in its June 20, 2022 application to the institution. Optimi holds a license to produce natural psychedelic and functional mushrooms. The terms of the amendment became...
TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkyWater Price Target Bumped By 33.3% As Q2 Revenue Reaches Significant Breakeven Point Leading To Operating Leverage
Needham analyst Ravindra Gill reiterated a Buy on SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT and raised the price target to $20 from $15. SkyWater reported 2Q22 revenues over the mid-$40 million level, reaching a significant breakeven point, he said in a note titled "Revenue Is Now Over Breakeven Point Translating to Operating Leverage."
Bitcoin Exits 'Final Flush' Of Sellers, Making Way For Buyers To Build Positions, On-Chain Data Shows
An on-chain study by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode states that the "final flush" of sellers, signaled by a recent surge in short-term Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, demonstrates that capitulation events have come to an end and the cryptocurrency market is now prepared for months of accumulation. 330,000 BTC added by STH.
Celsius Expected To Reach Negative Liquidity By October
Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius CEL/USD is projected to reach negative liquidity of around $34 million by October this year, according to the company’s latest Chapter 11 documents. Celsius had, on June 12, announced its decision to freeze withdrawals and transfers from its platform for its customers due to...
How Will Americans Heat Their Homes This Winter? Concern Growing Over Decades-Low Inventory Of Heating Oil
Global disruptions in the energy supply chain are becoming a cause of concern for households and industry. Supply shortages in energy used for heating, specifically, could become a problem for the winter ahead in the U.S. and Europe. Prices for heating oil are down 30% since March, according to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Tale Of Two Markets: Why The Future Looks Different For Hogs And Cattle
Beef supply could tighten in the coming year due to falling domestic production and lower carcass weights, while pork production is expected to rise in 2023. Hog markets are typically more sensitive to international politics and trade flow disruption since exports comprise a greater share of U.S. pork production than in beef.
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
Benzinga
Amazon's Pay, Safety Practices Are Front In Center Amid Mass Walkouts In California: Report
Over 150 Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers at its largest air hub in California, known as KSBD, walked off the job earlier this week to demand higher pay and safety improvements, CNBC reports. Amazon disputed that about 74 workers walked out of the facility's 1,500 employees. A group of employees at...
Comments / 0