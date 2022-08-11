Recovery efforts in Northeast Baltimore are still underway in the aftermath of a severe storm

Recovery efforts are still underway in the aftermath of a severe storm 02:14

BALTIMORE -- Many people in the northeast part of Baltimore are still recovering from last week's severe weather that left thousands without power for several days.

Beatrice Burroughs-Brown has lived on Alisa Avenue in the Waltherson neighborhood for 29 years.

"The gush of rain came on down along with big balls of hail—like big as a golf ball," Burroughs-Brown said. "I looked out and there was nothing but standing water that fast. It was about two feet. And, then the power went out."

Burroughs-Brown described three feet of standing water in her basement, destroying some family photo albums.

"It's getting worse. It's getting worse with this water. It wasn't this bad before," Burroughs-Brown said.

Baltimore City and state officials continue to try to support those with storm-related issues.

The Maryland Insurance Administration is hosting a pair of virtual help sessions on Thursday. The Thursday night session will take place between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) session.

Burroughs-Brown says she fears there was a sewage backup with the flooding, too.

"I want the city to come in and fix these pipes underground," she said.