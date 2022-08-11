Read full article on original website
Buffalo Events Makes Requests of City for Oktoberfest
Buffalo Events, Inc. will be putting on Oktoberfest in Buffalo again this year, after the Buffalo City Council approved requests from the organization. Claudia Todd and Anke Kottman spoke to the council, asking for the use of Crazy Woman Square and the closure of East Fetterman from Main Street to Lobban Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an open container permit for Saturday, September 17.
2022 Living History Cemetery Tour
The Museum at the Bighorns has announced it will hold its Living History Cemetery Tour: Notable Names in Sheridan County beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. Actors will portray various influential people from Sheridan County’s history. The notable figures portrayed this year will be Henry Coffeen, E. A. Whitney, Alden Eaton, Ann Held, Ronald McKenzie, and Henry Held. Space is limited to 30 people and those wishing to attend are encouraged to sign up for tickets while they last.
JCSD1 Announces Changes to School Bus Routes
Johnson County School District #1 is currently working through a bus driver shortage and has had to make some changes to accommodate fewer available drivers. In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Charles Auzqui explained that due to recent unexpected changes in driver availability, the district is unable to run all of the bus routes in the Buffalo area.
SCSD#1 Ready for Back-to-School
The first day of school for students at SCSD#1, Ranchester and Big Horn, will be on Monday, Aug. 22. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent, talked about back to school in 2022. He said that between the brick-and-mortar schools in the district and the Cowboy State Virtual Academy, (CSVA), there are around 1200 students enrolled in the district, with around 200 enrolled in the CSVA.
Sheridan City Council Passes Resolution on Columbarium Fees
At Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting, the council discussed a resolution that would amend the Master Fee Schedule to include Columbarium Niche Fees and also set a $100 opening and closing fee for the Municipal Cemetery. According to the resolution, demand has grown for additional opportunities to meet...
Sheridan Commission Requests Lodging, Excise Taxes on November Ballot
The Sheridan County Commission has ratified letters to County Clerk Eda Schunk Thompson, asking her to put both the County-Wide 2% Lodging Tax and the General Purpose Excise Tax, also known as the One Cent Optional Tax, on the November Ballot in the General Election. Placing them on the ballot...
