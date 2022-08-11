The first day of school for students at SCSD#1, Ranchester and Big Horn, will be on Monday, Aug. 22. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent, talked about back to school in 2022. He said that between the brick-and-mortar schools in the district and the Cowboy State Virtual Academy, (CSVA), there are around 1200 students enrolled in the district, with around 200 enrolled in the CSVA.

RANCHESTER, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO