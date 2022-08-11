Buffalo Events, Inc. will be putting on Oktoberfest in Buffalo again this year, after the Buffalo City Council approved requests from the organization. Claudia Todd and Anke Kottman spoke to the council, asking for the use of Crazy Woman Square and the closure of East Fetterman from Main Street to Lobban Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an open container permit for Saturday, September 17.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO