Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Announces Changes to School Bus Routes
Johnson County School District #1 is currently working through a bus driver shortage and has had to make some changes to accommodate fewer available drivers. In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Charles Auzqui explained that due to recent unexpected changes in driver availability, the district is unable to run all of the bus routes in the Buffalo area.
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Seeing Bus Driver Shortage Again
Johnson County School Distirct #1 Transportation Director Dennis Zezas, in his recent report to the school board, addressed a bus driver shortage that he thought was improved, but had just become more of an issue for him. Zezas apologized for not having a written report for the board, explaining he...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Events Makes Requests of City for Oktoberfest
Buffalo Events, Inc. will be putting on Oktoberfest in Buffalo again this year, after the Buffalo City Council approved requests from the organization. Claudia Todd and Anke Kottman spoke to the council, asking for the use of Crazy Woman Square and the closure of East Fetterman from Main Street to Lobban Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an open container permit for Saturday, September 17.
Comments / 0