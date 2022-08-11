Read full article on original website
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
cbs17
Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
WRAL
Durham police not meeting response time targets
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A quarterly report released by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Attorney wants Wake DA off the ballot, seeks injunction against NC Board of Elections
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman didn’t sign her notice of candidacy. Should that keep her off the November ballot?
Central North Carolina animal shelters face capacity limitations as surrenders increase
Animal shelters are reporting an uptick in owner surrenders trending towards pre-pandemic numbers, creating concerns over capacity.
WakeMed proposes new Garner hospital and a new 150-bed mental health hospital
UNC Health and Duke University Health System have made competing proposals to add acute care beds to existing hospitals in Wake County.
WLOS.com
Investigators release photo of pickup believed to have been driven by deputy's murderer
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy last week. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has also released...
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
Drivers: Prepare for overnight I-440 closures in southwest Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers traveling at night on Interstate 440 in southwest Raleigh should prepare for what could be a month of closures between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. I-440 W closing Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation will close one...
chathamjournal.com
VinFast will still give $7,500 rebate for pre-orders even if the EV tax credit is denied
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast, who will be building a manufacturing facility in Chatham County, sent an e-mail on Sunday to it’s reservation holders saying the company will still make a $7,500 purchase price rebate if the customers see their tax credit requirement denied for reasons not attributable to them.
WRAL
Foster children living in Wake County office building
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
WRAL
Dozens come to UNC Health to celebrate Durham deputy beating cancer
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens come to UNC Health to celebrate Durham deputy beating cancer. It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy...
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
WRAL
Proposed NCDOT road projects to support VinFast have residents concerned
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Proposed NCDOT road projects to support VinFast have residents concerned. Road projects in Chatham County are related with automaker VinFast moving to North Carolina. More...
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
