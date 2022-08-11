ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block of Post Drive, they found 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui who police say was unresponsive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana man rescued after getting lost on Alaska’s Mount Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Juneau Mountain Rescue team helped an Indiana man find his way after he got lost on Mount Juneau. Officials say 49-year-old Brian Klem of Franklin called for help around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. He told rescuers he started hiking Mount Juneau around noon and could not find his way back.
FRANKLIN, IN
Indianapolis to host 2024 NIT basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball fans can catch the National Invitation Tournament close to home soon. The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will host the event in 2024. The NCAA announced Friday that Las Vegas and Indianapolis were selected to host the NIT semifinals and championship after a nationwide bid process. The 2024 event is being hosted by Butler University, with games played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and 4.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

