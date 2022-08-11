Read full article on original website
27 First News
Billie Jane Patton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley. Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and...
27 First News
Dorothy Anzevino, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko. Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook...
27 First News
Michael Albert Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Rothbauer, 69, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman, Ohio. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Albert and Martha (Lipp) Rothbauer. Michael graduated from Ursuline High School in 1971. He worked at...
27 First News
27 First News
27 First News
Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
27 First News
Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
27 First News
Nicholas J. Cyphert, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Cyphert, 29, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born Wednesday, February 17, 1993, in Alliance, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon. Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or...
27 First News
Dennis A. Worley, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., age 71 of Alliance, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 13. He was born October 16, 1950 to the late George and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Worley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
27 First News
James L. Sobotka, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 8, 2022 loving husband and father, James Lee Sobotka, passed away at the age of 72 with his son at his side. Jim was born on June 1, 1950, to Cornie and Ruth Jane Sobotka. Jim graduated from Sebring High School, then...
27 First News
Catherine Marie “Kay” Banko, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family. Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
27 First News
Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
27 First News
Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
27 First News
Stephen Simon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Simon was born October 25, 1937 in Gyor, Hungary to Joseph and Katalin (Meszaros) Simon. He came to America in 1956 as a refugee eager to start his American dream. Soon after arriving here, he learned English and was hired by IBM, where he worked for 35 years.
27 First News
Maria Denise Coward, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Mrs. Maria Denise Coward 66, affectionately known as “Sister” of Austintown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Maria was born November 1, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter to Ernestine Jackson and Charles Carson. Maria was a 1973 graduate...
27 First News
Preston Grear, Jr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., passed away at his residence on Tuesday,...
27 First News
Marie C. Catheline Bevilacqua, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.
27 First News
Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home. Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda. A...
27 First News
Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, age 73 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Alexander and Janet Maschmeyer Wishensky. She is preceded in death...
27 First News
Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19. Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and...
