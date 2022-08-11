Read full article on original website
JCSD1 Announces Changes to School Bus Routes
Johnson County School District #1 is currently working through a bus driver shortage and has had to make some changes to accommodate fewer available drivers. In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Charles Auzqui explained that due to recent unexpected changes in driver availability, the district is unable to run all of the bus routes in the Buffalo area.
Buffalo Events Makes Requests of City for Oktoberfest
Buffalo Events, Inc. will be putting on Oktoberfest in Buffalo again this year, after the Buffalo City Council approved requests from the organization. Claudia Todd and Anke Kottman spoke to the council, asking for the use of Crazy Woman Square and the closure of East Fetterman from Main Street to Lobban Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an open container permit for Saturday, September 17.
SCSD#3 Kicks off Upcoming School Year
As a kick-off to the new school year, on Thursday, August 11 from 2-6 p.m. there was an open house at the SCSD#3 in Clearmont. Students and parents could come and meet the new teachers and tour the school. At 4:30 there was a BBQ, with the school, church and...
