InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
cryptobriefing.com

Coinbase Will Pause ETH Deposits and Withdrawals During Ethereum Merge

Coinbase announced today that it will pause ETH and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals during the Ethereum Merge as a precautionary measure. Trading services are expected to remain unaffected. The Ethereum Merge is tentatively scheduled to ship around September 15. Coinbase has announced it will temporarily pause ETH and ERC-20...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
CoinDesk

Crypto Investment Firm Digital Currency Group Registers Executive as Lobbyist

Digital Currency Group, which counts more than 150 crypto companies in its portfolio, has registered its vice president of public policy, Julie Stitzel, to lobby on its behalf with the U.S. federal government, according to disclosure filing on Monday. DCG owns CoinDesk. The filing describes DCG’s business as to “support...
CoinDesk

DeFi Firms Iron Bank, Yearn Finance Join Layer 2 Protocol Optimism

Ethereum-based lending and borrowing platforms Iron Bank, Yearn Finance and Homora joined layer 2 network Optimism on Tuesday. The firms joined the protocol to improve cross-chain interoperability, security and capital efficiency for their users. Optimism users will now be able to borrow against their crypto assets, while benefiting from competitive...
CoinDesk

Tencent Halts NFT Sales on Its Huanhe Platform Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

Chinese tech giant Tencent will stop releasing digital collectibles on its non-fungible token (NFT) platform in light of scrutiny from regulators, according an official statement cited by Reuters. The company's Huanhe NFT platform, which started up last August, will no longer sell NFTs starting on Tuesday, Reuters said. Customers who...
EWN

Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…

The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
