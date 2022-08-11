ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, CO

Letter: Grand County Search and Rescue thanks Mountain Parks Electric for funding rescue trailer

Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) would like to thank Mountain Parks Electric Foundation for their recent grant. This grant will be used towards purchasing an ATR-Q Rescue Trailer. The ATR-Q Rescue Trailer is efficient and effective and can get to more difficult places quicker in critical incidents. This will enable GCSAR to transport an injured subject much faster. In a rescue mission, every minute counts.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Live Water Alliance advocates for recognizing the rights of nature

The rights of nature have a global movement behind them. Recognizing the rights often means giving nature a legal standing similar to personhood and allowing people to invoke the rights in defense of nature. The rights of nature resolution that Live Water Alliance helped prepare for Grand Lake had no...
GRAND LAKE, CO
Keegan Swenson wins second straight Leadville Trail 100 MTB

Looking back on his 105-mile tour of the “cloud city,” I’m sure Keegan Swenson is thinking there was a second or two he left out on the course. Whether it really matters is up for debate, I suppose. The Life Time Grand Prix leader demonstrated his dominance...
LEADVILLE, CO
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 7-13

Real estate transactions totaled $12,715,166 across 23 sales for the week of Aug. 7 to 13. 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser. 2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo. Seller: Todd and Heather Sanville, Nicholas Cartwright. Buyer: WCLC LLC, WAHCLC LLC. Price: $1,100,000. 500 Vasquez Road, Vasquez Creek Townhomes,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
