Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) would like to thank Mountain Parks Electric Foundation for their recent grant. This grant will be used towards purchasing an ATR-Q Rescue Trailer. The ATR-Q Rescue Trailer is efficient and effective and can get to more difficult places quicker in critical incidents. This will enable GCSAR to transport an injured subject much faster. In a rescue mission, every minute counts.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO