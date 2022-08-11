Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
local21news.com
Hazing incident on Middletown Area H.S. football team being investigated by police, D.A.
Dauphin County, PA — Middletown High School Football team is under fire after video surfaces of brutal hazing. Police along with the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident that was shared all over social media. The school held a meeting at the high school for the parents...
local21news.com
Man allegedly uses stolen credit card to make purchases, police seek identity of suspect
Lancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster say they are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a city business. According to authorities, a wallet was stolen from a city resident in July and a credit card was used by the suspect in the photos above.
Middletown superintendent confirms investigation into football team hazing
Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the high school’s football team for “improper conduct” in a letter to parents on Monday. The investigation into hazing occurring within the football team was confirmed by Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Saturday.
Man arrested, charged with assaulting woman in Dauphin County: police
A Dauphin County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Aug. 10, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the Millersburg Borough building at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 after a report of an inactive physical domestic incident. The victim stated around 10:30 the...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man arrested on stolen firearms, other charges
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pequea Township Police Department has charged a man with multiple charges, some of which include possessing a stolen firearm. According to a release, the charges were brought after an incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 13 on both West Kendig Road and Carriage House Drive in Pequea Township.
abc27.com
Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
Upper Allen Township police looking for juveniles who hit elderly woman with rock
Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, say an elderly woman was struck in the head by a rock or similar object.
wdac.com
Juvenile Charged In Middletown Arson
MIDDLETOWN – Dauphin County authorities have charged a juvenile with starting a fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained by any residents. Several apartments were affected by the fire and numerous residents were displaced. The Middletown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands.” An investigation by the Middletown Borough Police resulted in a 12-year-old male being charged with arson. He was remanded to the custody of the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
WGAL
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
local21news.com
One sent to the hospital following reports of shots fired, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 15, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired with a person hit around 11 p.m., on the 2100 block of Penn St. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with his last known status being stable.
2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.
Juveniles threw rock at elderly woman’s head in Cumberland County park: police
Upper Allen Township police are looking for the person or group of people responsible for hitting an elderly woman in the head with a rock Sunday night while she was out on a walk. The assault was reported around 8:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Nittany Drive, in the...
local21news.com
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary
Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged for mass shooting threat; PSP
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is in prison after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. Pennsylvania State Police say Evan Etzweiler allegedly made threatening statements to harm a woman and her family. Troopers say during their investigation they found Etzweiler “had previously made statements of...
local21news.com
Teen wounded in Harrisburg weekend shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday August 14, Harrisburg police responded to reports of shots fired at Hall Manor around 10:00 p.m. Officials report that a 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are...
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling
Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
lebtown.com
Attorney wants Lebanon city police to provide body cam footage of dog’s death
The attorney handling the Shughart family’s legal action against Lebanon city police for the death of their dog said the video shot by a witness makes it clear that Gunner was no threat to the three officers who had him pinned to the ground. “There’s no doubt,” attorney Kristina...
