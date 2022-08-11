ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man arrested on stolen firearms, other charges

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pequea Township Police Department has charged a man with multiple charges, some of which include possessing a stolen firearm. According to a release, the charges were brought after an incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 13 on both West Kendig Road and Carriage House Drive in Pequea Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Juvenile Charged In Middletown Arson

MIDDLETOWN – Dauphin County authorities have charged a juvenile with starting a fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained by any residents. Several apartments were affected by the fire and numerous residents were displaced. The Middletown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands.” An investigation by the Middletown Borough Police resulted in a 12-year-old male being charged with arson. He was remanded to the custody of the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One sent to the hospital following reports of shots fired, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 15, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired with a person hit around 11 p.m., on the 2100 block of Penn St. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with his last known status being stable.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.
ENOLA, PA
local21news.com

Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary

Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged for mass shooting threat; PSP

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is in prison after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. Pennsylvania State Police say Evan Etzweiler allegedly made threatening statements to harm a woman and her family. Troopers say during their investigation they found Etzweiler “had previously made statements of...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Teen wounded in Harrisburg weekend shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday August 14, Harrisburg police responded to reports of shots fired at Hall Manor around 10:00 p.m. Officials report that a 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling

Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
LEBANON, PA

