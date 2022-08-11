Read full article on original website
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police
A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
local21news.com
Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
local21news.com
Teen wounded in Harrisburg weekend shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday August 14, Harrisburg police responded to reports of shots fired at Hall Manor around 10:00 p.m. Officials report that a 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are...
Man arrested, charged with assaulting woman in Dauphin County: police
A Dauphin County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Aug. 10, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the Millersburg Borough building at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 after a report of an inactive physical domestic incident. The victim stated around 10:30 the...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
WGAL
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
local21news.com
Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times
Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
wdac.com
Juvenile Charged In Middletown Arson
MIDDLETOWN – Dauphin County authorities have charged a juvenile with starting a fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained by any residents. Several apartments were affected by the fire and numerous residents were displaced. The Middletown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands.” An investigation by the Middletown Borough Police resulted in a 12-year-old male being charged with arson. He was remanded to the custody of the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
local21news.com
One sent to the hospital following reports of shots fired, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 15, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired with a person hit around 11 p.m., on the 2100 block of Penn St. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with his last known status being stable.
WGAL
Older woman assaulted near Cumberland County park, police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An older woman was assaulted while walking near a Cumberland County park, according to Upper Allen Township police. Police said the woman was walking in the area of Spring Run Park around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit in the head by a rock or a similar object.
WGAL
Second fire in eight days being investigated as possible arson in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A second fire in the past eight days is being investigated as arson in Cumberland County. The fire happened in a vacant building near the intersection of South Enola Drive and East Manor Avenue. The Cumberland County public information office said there were no utilities...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
Middletown superintendent confirms investigation into football team hazing
Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the high school’s football team for “improper conduct” in a letter to parents on Monday. The investigation into hazing occurring within the football team was confirmed by Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Saturday.
WGAL
Two men wounded in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Two men were shot Sunday night in York, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fireside and Wogan roads. Police said the two victims, who are 26 and 21 years old, showed up at York Hospital in a private vehicle. The men...
lebtown.com
Attorney wants Lebanon city police to provide body cam footage of dog’s death
The attorney handling the Shughart family’s legal action against Lebanon city police for the death of their dog said the video shot by a witness makes it clear that Gunner was no threat to the three officers who had him pinned to the ground. “There’s no doubt,” attorney Kristina...
Juveniles threw rock at elderly woman’s head in Cumberland County park: police
Upper Allen Township police are looking for the person or group of people responsible for hitting an elderly woman in the head with a rock Sunday night while she was out on a walk. The assault was reported around 8:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Nittany Drive, in the...
2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
Cumberland County shooting that wounded 1 remains under investigation
CARLISLE - Borough police said Saturday they are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting near the intersection of East Louther and North East streets that left one man hospitalized. No charges have been filed and the shooter remains at large. Sgt. Joshua Bucher said officers were called to the...
