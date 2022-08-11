ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police

A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Teen wounded in Harrisburg weekend shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday August 14, Harrisburg police responded to reports of shots fired at Hall Manor around 10:00 p.m. Officials report that a 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are...
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times

Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wdac.com

Juvenile Charged In Middletown Arson

MIDDLETOWN – Dauphin County authorities have charged a juvenile with starting a fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. A preliminary investigation determined that the fire started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained by any residents. Several apartments were affected by the fire and numerous residents were displaced. The Middletown Borough Fire Marshal determined that the fire was “caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands.” An investigation by the Middletown Borough Police resulted in a 12-year-old male being charged with arson. He was remanded to the custody of the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One sent to the hospital following reports of shots fired, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 15, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired with a person hit around 11 p.m., on the 2100 block of Penn St. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with his last known status being stable.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two men wounded in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Two men were shot Sunday night in York, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fireside and Wogan roads. Police said the two victims, who are 26 and 21 years old, showed up at York Hospital in a private vehicle. The men...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.
ENOLA, PA

