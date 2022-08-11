Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Current Road Construction
Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. A roundabout is under construction at 116th Street. Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue. Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard. Expected completion: Fall. Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road. Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will...
WLFI.com
Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks. Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
Current Publishing
Whitestown launches annual Bike with a Cop
The third annual Bike with a Cop sponsored by the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept. is in full swing. The first ride was in mid-June. Organized by the Bike Patrol, the program creates an opportunity for officers to interact and build relationships with community youth. “It allows local kids to interact...
Wave 3
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
DPW announces Shadeland Avenue bridge construction, lane restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Aug. 15, you'll notice some construction on parts of the Shadeland Avenue bridge over Fall Creek. The Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project. There will, however, be temporary lane restrictions at various times. According to DPW,...
Temporary express lane, ramp changes underway on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — A new express lane will help traffic move through the construction zone on Interstate 465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The temporary westbound lane, which will be used through the end of the year, will start just west of the I-69/Binford Boulevard exit as the left lane splits off and crosses the center median. The lane is using an old eastbound lane, INDOT said, and will be separated by concrete barriers.
Current Publishing
Give Hope Ride set for Labor Day
This year’s Give Hope Ride benefiting the YMCA of Fishers is set for Sept. 5. Cyclists can choose either the short route (20 miles), the medium route (44 miles) or the long route (63 miles). The registration fee is $45 per cyclist, and larger groups may inquire about discounts.
Current Publishing
Branching out: City’s urban forestry team works behind the scenes to keep Carmel green
Behind the 33,000 street trees maintained by the City of Carmel, there is an urban forestry department planning and caring for the city’s urban landscape. Daren Mindham, Carmel’s principal urban forester, said his primary job responsibilities are taking care of the trees and reviewing development plans in light of their impact on the city.
Current Publishing
Saddle up: Agape Therapeutic Riding fundraises for move to Noblesville
After nearly 30 years of operating at its Cicero location, Agape Therapeutic Riding is moving to Noblesville. Executive Director Stephanie Amick said the move will allow more room for the nonprofit to grow. Agape is a therapeutic riding center that offers services for individuals with disabilities starting at age 4....
Current Publishing
Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser
A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser. The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate...
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
WLFI.com
Fairfield Township trustee called out for 'shopping sprees' with taxpayer money
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Public officials and former employees spoke out Monday against Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles. No one, except her lawyer, spoke in her favor. The public hearing happened at a Tippecanoe County commissioners meeting as part of a new, multi-step process to remove trustees from office.
Westbound I-465 restricted to one lane for the weekend
Motorists should expect a slowdown on westbound I-465 over the weekend as crews work to restripe and shift lanes.
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
Current Publishing
Westfield council OKs appropriation for library
City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
WTHR
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the rider as 67-year-old Emily Johnson. Police said Johnson was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at...
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
