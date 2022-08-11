Justice declares State of Emergency to address staffing shortages in West Virginia jails, prisons

Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to celebrate project completion at NCWV Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to touch down at North Central West Virginia Airport Tuesday to help celebrate the completion of the “move the mountain” project. The “mountain,” approximately 3 million square feet of earth adjacent to W.Va. 279, was flattened and...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 14, 1894: Entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia ‘‘Bricktop’’ Smith was born at Alderson. She performed in Paris in...
WVNews
Election 2022 Nevada Basque Fry
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout. At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they're poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
WVNews
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in...
WVNews
On vacation
FRYEBURG, Maine — Make way for turkeys. No, that’s no error. One morning in Maine — many of you parents out there will recognize that as a title of a well-loved 1952 children’s book by Robert McCloskey — we did just that, made way for turkeys.
