kslsports.com
Power Ranking All Position Units On The BYU Football Team For 2022
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is nearing the end of fall camp and getting closer to prep for the season opener against USF. We better understand BYU’s personnel in each position group as they enter the 2022 season. Power Rankings for BYU football position units. So let’s rank...
kslsports.com
BYU, Web3 Developer Launch Fan Engagement Platform Through NFTs
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics and Web3 Developer Ocavu have launched the world’s largest fan engagement platform through NFT experiences. The domain is CougsRise.com. Each NFT experience purchased through CougsRise.com will benefit BYU student-athletes and the BYU Athletic Department. “The launch of CougsRise.com allows unprecedented access for the...
kslsports.com
Ludwig, Utah Offense In Good Spot
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a long time since Utah has had so much positivity surrounding their offense. That positivity is largely due to having offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig back in Utah for nearly four years now, putting Utah’s offense in a really good spot. There is comfort and familiarity under Ludwig and a veteran group of players that seems to be allowing for growth and new twists to what the Utes already do well.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Commit Miles Hall Puts Up TD Hat Trick For Skyline High
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football landed a commit over the summer that could be a steal for the Cougars. That player is Skyline High standout Miles Hall. Hall, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete in the 2023 recruiting class, put together an impressive performance to kick off his senior year at Skyline. A performance that KSL Sports Live featured on Saturday.
kslsports.com
How BYU Football Has Fared When Ranked In Preseason AP Top 25
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is once again a preseason AP Top 25 team. For the first time since 2009, BYU cracked into the rankings entering a college football season. They check in at No. 25 on the 2022 preseason poll. A preseason ranking hasn’t been next to BYU’s name in week one of any season in the Independence and Kalani Sitake eras.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #15 Utah’s Cole Bishop (Safety)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #15 is Utah’s Cole Bishop (S). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Utes, Cougars Featured In The AP Poll’s Preseason Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- The AP Poll thinks the state of Utah has it going on when it comes to college football in 2022. Both the Utes and Cougars made the AP Poll’s preseason rankings with Utah coming in at #7 and BYU at #25. Last season, the state made history with all three FBS schools finishing the 2021 season ranked in the final AP Top 25 Poll for the first time.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week One Top Plays
SALT LAKE CITY – The Game Night Live Rewind crew put together the best plays from Week One of the high school football season. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart compiled the best touchdowns, tackles, big plays and more from the past week. Catch all of the top plays of...
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
tourcounsel.com
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
Meteor's loud boom rattles skies over Salt Lake City and beyond
People across northern Utah and southern Idaho reported hearing a loud boom Saturday morning, sharing clips from security and doorbell cameras on social media of what the National Weather Service confirmed was a meteor. The service said there was a signature on the Geostational Lightning Mapper. The optical device detects...
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer
BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
