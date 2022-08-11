Read full article on original website
Harvest underway at Milk Unlimited: Hot and Dry Growing Conditions Showing up in the Yield
(Lewis) Kelly Cunningham, Managing Partner of Milk Unlimited, a dairy operation Northeast of Lewis, began chopping corn silage on August 9. Cunningham says the hot and dry weather pattern this summer affected the yield. Despite the results, Kelly remains optimistic. Cunningham says some of the corn is yielding about half...
westerniowatoday.com
Purina’s Accuration at Adair Feed and Grain
(Sponsored) With pasture conditions rapidly deteriorating in Southwest Iowa, many producers are looking for options to stretch their remaining grass. Early weaning is one of the options being discussed, and whether you wean early or hold off and wean at the same time you normally would, it is critical that calves get up on feed and consume 3% of their body weight as quickly and efficiently as possible.
westerniowatoday.com
Guthrie County Farmland Auction
(Sponsored) Peoples Company presents a Guthrie County Farmland Auction, August 25th – 10am at the Guthrie Activity Center. Click on the graphic for more information.
DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa
(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
redoakexpress.com
Hart joins Bank Iowa in Red Oak
Bank Iowa has appointed Ryan Hart as an ag and commercial loan officer at its Red Oak location. Hart previously worked as a loan officer and credit analyst for Farm Credit Services of America. “We are very pleased to welcome Ryan to our Bank Iowa team,” said John McBride, Bank...
Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.
(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber recognizes Atlantic School Foundation
(Atlantic) As members of the Atlantic High School Class of 2022 get set to start their next chapter in life they do so backed by 70 scholarships from the Atlantic School Foundation totaling $102,600. Superintendent Steve Barber thanks the organization for their support. “They go unnoticed, but what a group...
Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa
(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
Wasp blamed for Montgomery County accident
(Red Oak) The driver involved in a single vehicle accident in Red Oak late Friday morning says a wasp landed on his arm which caused him to swat at it and pull on the steering wheel. 18-year-old Dylan Michael Welch, of Red Oak told authorities he accidentally hit the accelerator...
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
1380kcim.com
First Responders Dispatched To Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Breda Thursday Morning
Multiple injuries were reported this (Thursday) morning following a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 east of Breda. At approximately 8:54 a.m., the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near the intersection of 110th Street. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
KETV.com
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
UPDATE: Shooting at Florence Tower Friday morning, investigation underway
There is a large police presence at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. in Omaha. 3 News Now is on the scene and we'll have more information when it's available.
