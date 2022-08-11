ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Man, 73, dies after falling in water at Prince William Marina

A 73-year-old Unionville man died Saturday after falling in the water at Prince William Marina in Woodbridge while docking his boat. The incident happened just before 2:45 p.m. at 12849 Gordon Blvd. A family member who was a short distance away began calling for assistance as soon as Kinney Howard Simpkins fell in, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Leesburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Ashburn, VA
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
LORTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Man killed in head-on motorcycle crash west of Burke Lake

A man from Lorton was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fairfax Station on Saturday evening (August 13). Abdul Lee, 43, was headed east on Henderson Road when his motorcycle crossed a double yellow center line near Devereux Station Lane and collided head on with a 2010 Grand Cherokee, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Slatestone Court
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Ashburn Assault Suspect Arrested in Frederick County, Maryland

Loudoun County, VA (August 15, 2022) – Earlier today, deputies from the Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and successfully executed a search and seizure warrant and detained assault suspect, Ever Cruz, age 24, from Ashburn, Virginia. Cruz faces charges in...
ASHBURN, VA
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Firefighters rescue cat in Loudoun County house fire

A Friday house fire in the Lucketts area of Loudoun County displaced a family of four. On Friday afternoon, the homeowner called 911 cal reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, Md., responded along with numerous command officers, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Washington

Motorcyclist Fatally Crashes During Charity Ride

A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say. The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia. The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said in a statement. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree, police said.
OAKTON, VA
theriver953.com

Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire

Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
WOODSTOCK, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire

Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy