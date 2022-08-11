Read full article on original website
Police: Car crash that injured 15 at Northern Virginia pub appears accidental
Police investigating a crash that injured more than a dozen people at a popular northern Virginia pub over the weekend said Monday that they don't believe the crash was intentional.
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
Man, 73, dies after falling in water at Prince William Marina
A 73-year-old Unionville man died Saturday after falling in the water at Prince William Marina in Woodbridge while docking his boat. The incident happened just before 2:45 p.m. at 12849 Gordon Blvd. A family member who was a short distance away began calling for assistance as soon as Kinney Howard Simpkins fell in, police said.
At least 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into Virginia pub, police say
At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.
Police: Man shoots at 2 adults, 1 infant in vehicle on roadway in Prince William County
Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot at two adults and an infant as they were driving on Powell’s Creek Boulevard Saturday night.
Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
ffxnow.com
Man killed in head-on motorcycle crash west of Burke Lake
A man from Lorton was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fairfax Station on Saturday evening (August 13). Abdul Lee, 43, was headed east on Henderson Road when his motorcycle crossed a double yellow center line near Devereux Station Lane and collided head on with a 2010 Grand Cherokee, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed after argument in Fairfax County; Police searching for suspect
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fairfax County that left a man hospitalized Saturday night, according to police. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the incident in the 6000 blk of Argyle Drive in Falls Church, Virginia around 8:39 p.m. Saturday. Once there,...
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Ashburn Assault Suspect Arrested in Frederick County, Maryland
Loudoun County, VA (August 15, 2022) – Earlier today, deputies from the Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and successfully executed a search and seizure warrant and detained assault suspect, Ever Cruz, age 24, from Ashburn, Virginia. Cruz faces charges in...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
Firefighters rescue cat in Loudoun County house fire
A Friday house fire in the Lucketts area of Loudoun County displaced a family of four. On Friday afternoon, the homeowner called 911 cal reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, Md., responded along with numerous command officers, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
NBC Washington
Motorcyclist Fatally Crashes During Charity Ride
A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say. The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia. The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said in a statement. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree, police said.
Missing 12-year-old found safe
According to police, 12-year-old Savannah Aubrey-Rose Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 1 a.m. on the 14800 block of Haymarket Lane in Centreville.
theriver953.com
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
Fairfax Police looking for missing 11-year-old
According to police, 11-year-old Kimberly Villeda Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 7 p.m. on the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Joplin Road in Prince William County
A woman is dead after police say she hit a tree while driving a motorcycle on Joplin Road in Prince William.
Backup clear after crash on I-95 North near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit at mile marker 134. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Fairfax Station
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of Henderson Road and Devereux Station Lane in the Fairfax Station area. It is believed that a man driving a motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire
Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
