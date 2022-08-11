ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Host Presses Top Republican About Not ‘Backing the Blue’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
In a rare moment of sanity on Fox News Thursday morning, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy repeatedly pressed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) about Republicans’ attempts to concoct a baseless narrative around the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this week.

Conservatives have responded to the raid largely by bashing the FBI . Fox News hosts , GOP members of Congress , Trump’s lawyers , and Trump himself have suggested that the FBI planted evidence, while a bevy of politicians have called for the agency to be defunded or even “destroyed.” Doocy, whose co-host Ainsley Earhardt also suggested evidence tampering, asked Scalise about how his colleagues have turned on on law enforcement.

“I’m just curious whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue?” Doocy said. “And, in particular,the [35,000] members of federal law enforcement at the FBI?”

“Frankly, we are very strong supporters of law enforcement, and it concerns everybody if you see some agents go rogue — if you see an agent that doesn’t have the right checks and balances at the top,” replied the second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. “This is coming from the top.”

Doocy, unsatisfied, interjected: “Who went rogue, Steve? Who went rogue? They were following a search warrant.”

Scalise said that they “want to find that out” while claiming that he’s just “asking these questions.” He then called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to go public about the FBI’s recent moves in regards to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Doocy was undeterred. “Steve, why not wait a week or so until we know more about this search warrant than immediately rush to judgment and say, ‘The FBI, they’re crazy’?” he asked.

Scalise again replied that he’s simply “asking questions” that “the FBI is not answering.”

Hours later after the interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference to announce that the Department of Justice is moving to make the search warrant public. Garland noted that he “personally approved” the decision to obtain it.

