Benzinga

Recap: Albireo Pharma Q2 Earnings

Albireo Pharma ALBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Albireo Pharma missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-2.04 versus an estimate of $-1.65. Revenue was up $5.78 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings

Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights

TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: INVO Bioscience Q2 Earnings

INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $62 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Blend Labs Q2 Earnings

Blend Labs BLND reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blend Labs reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $33.48 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sea

Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21. Sea bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings

Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights

AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Benzinga

Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings

Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Gracell Biotechnologies Q2 Earnings

Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gracell Biotechnologies missed estimated earnings by 328.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Adams Resources & Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $505.31...
Benzinga

Genius Sports: Q2 Earnings Insights

Genius Sports GENI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genius Sports beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $15.27 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: F45 Training Holdings Q2 Earnings

F45 Training Holdings FXLV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. F45 Training Holdings posted an EPS of $-0.36. Revenue was up $3.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
Benzinga

Recap: REE Automotive Q2 Earnings

REE Automotive REE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REE Automotive beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Recap: Nemaura Medical Q1 Earnings

Nemaura Medical NMRD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nemaura Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Recap: Brainstorm Cell Q2 Earnings

Brainstorm Cell BCLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brainstorm Cell missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
ValueWalk

The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season

Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
Benzinga

Alkaline Water: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $2.78 million from...
Sportico

WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive.  The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events.  WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. “Our revenue increased primarily due...
