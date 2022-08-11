Read full article on original website
Recap: Albireo Pharma Q2 Earnings
Albireo Pharma ALBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Albireo Pharma missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-2.04 versus an estimate of $-1.65. Revenue was up $5.78 million from the same...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-3.44 versus an estimate of $-3.04. Revenue was up $5.56 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: INVO Bioscience Q2 Earnings
INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $62 thousand from the same...
Recap: Blend Labs Q2 Earnings
Blend Labs BLND reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blend Labs reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $33.48 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Earnings Outlook For Sea
Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21. Sea bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings
Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights
AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings
Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
Recap: Gracell Biotechnologies Q2 Earnings
Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gracell Biotechnologies missed estimated earnings by 328.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Adams Resources & Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $505.31...
Genius Sports: Q2 Earnings Insights
Genius Sports GENI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genius Sports beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $15.27 million from the same...
Recap: F45 Training Holdings Q2 Earnings
F45 Training Holdings FXLV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. F45 Training Holdings posted an EPS of $-0.36. Revenue was up $3.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
Recap: REE Automotive Q2 Earnings
REE Automotive REE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REE Automotive beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Nemaura Medical Q1 Earnings
Nemaura Medical NMRD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nemaura Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Recap: Brainstorm Cell Q2 Earnings
Brainstorm Cell BCLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brainstorm Cell missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
ValueWalk
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
Alkaline Water: Q1 Earnings Insights
Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $2.78 million from...
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. “Our revenue increased primarily due...
