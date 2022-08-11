ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Shark Bites Paddle Board In California, Dog, Owner Thrown Into Ocean

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Igob4_0hDtZE4B00

A peaceful morning paddle boarding session off the coast of Monterey Bay took an unexpected and scary turn for one unlucky local. According to ABC10 , Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove was the site of what could have been a fatal interaction with a shark. While the unidentified paddle boarder was paddling through the ocean with their furry friend, a shark came up and bit their board. The incident caused great damage to the board and the paddle boarder and their dog were instantly thrown into the ocean.

ABC10 mentioned that the event occurred in almost the exact same place that a swimmer was attacked by a great white shark just two months prior. The paddle boarder and their dog did not notice when the shark swam directly under the board before taking a bite. When the shark bit the board, it did not bite the dog or any part of the boarder's feet.

Immediately following the incident, the boarder and their dog quickly climbed back onto the board and swam it to shore. The pair got away without sustaining a single injury. A section of the coast encompassing the area where the paddle-boarder and dog were attacked will be shut off to the public until August 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

California Research Center Accidentally Kills 21,000 Fish Including Sturgeon, Salmon & more

Just a brutal scene. According to USA Today, around 21,000 fish have died at a University of California Davis’ aquatic research center this past week. A number of green and white sturgeon and endangered Chinook salmon were among those of the dead fish. The University of California Davis shared the probable cause of death in a statement: “The loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure, to which fish are especially sensitive.” The fish were used to research “bioenergetics and environmental stressors” […] The post California Research Center Accidentally Kills 21,000 Fish Including Sturgeon, Salmon & more first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WILDLIFE
UPI News

National Roller Coaster Day celebrates America's amusement parks

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated every year on Aug. 16, highlighting the loops, twists and drops that have people flocking to amusement parks every summer. Aug. 16 has been selected as the attraction's national day since 1986. The date was chosen because that is the...
TRAVEL
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
980
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy