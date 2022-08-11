THERE'S RAPID GROWTH, and then there's the sort of rapid growth that can melt the enamel right off your damn teeth. Surely that's what it felt like for the founders in this edition of our annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For they have piloted their startups on an atmosphere-piercing ride the likes of which we've not seen before. Among the top 500, the median revenue growth rate over the past three years is 2,144 percent--up from 1,820 percent for the 2021 list.

