birminghamtimes.com
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival
Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
Bham Now
7 Labor Day Weekend events you won’t want to miss like The Magic City Hawaiian Luau
Labor Day is coming up Monday, September 5, which means there’s a full weekend of happenings ahead. If you’re looking to do more than sleep in and binge your favorite shows, here are some events taking place around Birmingham. 1. The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. What: Doobie...
Bham Now
Bandit Pâtisserie is open now + 5 more Birmingham businesses on the way
If you’re like us and always want a mid-morning sweet treat, you’re going to want to pay attention to this special edition of openings. From a pâtisserie opening on First Ave. N to retail in Pelham, we’ve got six of Birmingham’s most anticipated openings ready for you.
Bham Now
An update on Urban Supply, an exciting Parkside project
If you’ve been in Birmingham’s Parkside District recently, you’ve probably noticed that business is booming, with everything from new apartments to fantastic restaurants. We’ve got an update on one of the most exciting Parkside projects, Urban Supply, from the team at Orchestra Partners. Keep reading to see what’s next for the 100,000 SF development.
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
Bham Now
Now the News: Prevail Coffee coming soon, Birmingham ranked among top pet-friendly cities + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’ve got you covered with all the hottest happenings from the past week, including six exciting new openings and details on a can’t-miss content marketing workshop from the experts (that’s us!). Read on to chase those Monday blues away. Prevail Coffee coming to Birmingham.
Bham Now
Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac are opening in Pelham in 2023
The word’s in that Pelham is the place to be. New businesses are coming to town as part of the Canopy at Oak Mountain, like Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac. Keep reading for more details. Exciting mixed-use space coming to Pelham. The Canopy at Oak Mountain—a $60 million...
The Morehouse-Tuskegee classic returns to Birmingham on Oct. 8. Here’s what to know so far
The longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation will return to Birmingham this fall. After a successful debut in Birmingham last year, the “Grand Daddy” of all HBCU classics will return to Birmingham’s historic Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets for the classic are are on sale now and can be purchased at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com.
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
Bham Now
Meet the Birmingham Zoo’s new ADORABLE baby flamingos
We’ve got the sweetest news to start your week—The Birmingham Zoo has officially welcomed two new baby flamingos. Keep reading to meet Pinecone and Baron. Beyond being absolutely adorable, these baby flamingos are also breaking records at The Birmingham Zoo. For the first time, the Zoo’s flamingos have nested and hatched fertilized eggs.
Bham Now
NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13
Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
wvtm13.com
Tarrant First Baptist Church gifts building to Victory City church
TARRANT, Ala. — Thanks to a generous donation, a Birmingham city church has a new place to call home after a devastating tornado last year. Learn more in the video above.
Bham Now
5 things to love about SanPeggio’s Pizza—NEW locations coming to Homewood, 280 + Five Points
Here at Bham Now, we are always on the hunt for the best restaurants in town and SanPeggio’s is definitely on our list. Read on for all the reasons we love it, from the amazing pizza (including gluten-free and vegan options) to the local owners and sweet desserts. 1....
Bham Now
These 2 amazing downtown properties are on the market—everything you need to know [PHOTOS]
Birmingham, we have two more incredible new listings from realtor Lynlee Hughes that you don’t want to miss out on. Keep reading for all the deets on these downtown properties. NOW AVAILABLE: easy living in The Franklin Lofts. 2329 1st Avenue 203, Birmingham, AL 35203. This remarkable, industrial feeling,...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Bham Now
Forbes estimates Landing will be even bigger than Shipt
We have some entrepreneurs doing BIG business in Birmingham. One of them is Bill Smith, former founder of Shipt and current founder of Landing, which is estimated to have a revenue of $200 million this year by Forbes. Keep reading to learn all about these successful businesses located in our city.
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
Bham Now
5 places to eat like a New Yorker in Birmingham
Born and raised in New York, I have some strong opinions about my pizza and bagels. Luckily, Birmingham has some of the best restaurants and we found five spots that make you feel like you’re eating in the Big Apple. Keep reading to find out which places you should grab a bite around town.
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
wvtm13.com
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
