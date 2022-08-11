ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

An update on Urban Supply, an exciting Parkside project

If you’ve been in Birmingham’s Parkside District recently, you’ve probably noticed that business is booming, with everything from new apartments to fantastic restaurants. We’ve got an update on one of the most exciting Parkside projects, Urban Supply, from the team at Orchestra Partners. Keep reading to see what’s next for the 100,000 SF development.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac are opening in Pelham in 2023

The word’s in that Pelham is the place to be. New businesses are coming to town as part of the Canopy at Oak Mountain, like Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac. Keep reading for more details. Exciting mixed-use space coming to Pelham. The Canopy at Oak Mountain—a $60 million...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

The Morehouse-Tuskegee classic returns to Birmingham on Oct. 8. Here’s what to know so far

The longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation will return to Birmingham this fall. After a successful debut in Birmingham last year, the “Grand Daddy” of all HBCU classics will return to Birmingham’s historic Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets for the classic are are on sale now and can be purchased at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Meet the Birmingham Zoo’s new ADORABLE baby flamingos

We’ve got the sweetest news to start your week—The Birmingham Zoo has officially welcomed two new baby flamingos. Keep reading to meet Pinecone and Baron. Beyond being absolutely adorable, these baby flamingos are also breaking records at The Birmingham Zoo. For the first time, the Zoo’s flamingos have nested and hatched fertilized eggs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13

Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Forbes estimates Landing will be even bigger than Shipt

We have some entrepreneurs doing BIG business in Birmingham. One of them is Bill Smith, former founder of Shipt and current founder of Landing, which is estimated to have a revenue of $200 million this year by Forbes. Keep reading to learn all about these successful businesses located in our city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 places to eat like a New Yorker in Birmingham

Born and raised in New York, I have some strong opinions about my pizza and bagels. Luckily, Birmingham has some of the best restaurants and we found five spots that make you feel like you’re eating in the Big Apple. Keep reading to find out which places you should grab a bite around town.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...

