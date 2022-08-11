Read full article on original website
Former state rep, former state AG among those running for Walorski's seat
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. — A former Indiana state representative and a former Indiana attorney general are among a handful of people running in the November 2022 special election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3. Curtis Hill Jr., Christy Stutzman,...
Indiana students encouraged to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students are encouraged to show their creativity in designing "I Voted" stickers for Indiana's 2022 general election. The competition, open to all K-12 students, is divided into three groups based on age level:. Kindergarten - third grade. Fourth grade - eighth grade. Ninth grade - 12th...
Indiana Crime Guns Task Force marks 1 year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force members came together Tuesday morning to tout what they call a year of success. “After a year with a new regional focus, the ICGTF has led to the removal of hundreds of guns used or trafficked illegally in our community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In Indianapolis alone, we have seen a corresponding dip in shootings and the largest decline in homicides in more than a decade.”
Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
Data shows spike in anxiety, depression in Indiana kids
INDIANAPOLIS — More data now points to how and why children are struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data book has ranked states in overall child well-being. Data released this month shows that, overall, Indiana kids are more depressed and anxious than they...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana coronavirus updates: EU could OK combined COVID vaccines next month
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Plane Pull Challenge' raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport hosted a big fundraiser Saturday for Special Olympics Indiana. It was the 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge. Teams of 15 people tested their strength in a tug of war against a Boeing 757 jet. The event is for a great cause, as Special Olympics...
Afghan evacuee talks about life in Indiana, leaving the only home she had ever known
INDIANAPOLIS — Crawling around a two-bedroom apartment on the south side of Indianapolis, 14-month-old Suliaman Sherzad is too young to remember the chaos that was all around him one year ago today. His mother, Halima, will never forget it. “It was a black day for all Afghan people,” Halima...
ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'
VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
Silver Alert for missing southern Indiana woman canceled
MADISON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from southern Indiana was canceled early Monday morning. The Madison Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Patricia Ison, who had last been seen in Madison early afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 14. A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 12 a.m. Monday and canceled roughly four hours later.
Here's when you can expect your tax refund check from the state
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are still waiting on that tax refund check from the state, you're not alone. As of Aug. 12, officials at the auditor's office said the state expects to print 1.7 million checks for Hoosier taxpayers. Emily Boesen is the communications director and public information officer...
Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Numerous showers and storms overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — A few spotty showers have popped up this evening, as an area of low pressure moves in to Indiana. Most areas will stay dry this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous after midnight tonight. No severe weather is expected but rumbles of thunder will be...
