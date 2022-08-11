ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Indiana Crime Guns Task Force marks 1 year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force members came together Tuesday morning to tout what they call a year of success. “After a year with a new regional focus, the ICGTF has led to the removal of hundreds of guns used or trafficked illegally in our community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In Indianapolis alone, we have seen a corresponding dip in shootings and the largest decline in homicides in more than a decade.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
WTHR

Data shows spike in anxiety, depression in Indiana kids

INDIANAPOLIS — More data now points to how and why children are struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data book has ranked states in overall child well-being. Data released this month shows that, overall, Indiana kids are more depressed and anxious than they...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: EU could OK combined COVID vaccines next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WTHR

ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
VERSAILLES, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for missing southern Indiana woman canceled

MADISON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from southern Indiana was canceled early Monday morning. The Madison Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Patricia Ison, who had last been seen in Madison early afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 14. A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 12 a.m. Monday and canceled roughly four hours later.
MADISON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Election State#Gerrymandering#Indiana General Assembly#Hoosier#House#Democrat#The Indiana Senate
WTHR

Here's when you can expect your tax refund check from the state

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are still waiting on that tax refund check from the state, you're not alone. As of Aug. 12, officials at the auditor's office said the state expects to print 1.7 million checks for Hoosier taxpayers. Emily Boesen is the communications director and public information officer...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Numerous showers and storms overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A few spotty showers have popped up this evening, as an area of low pressure moves in to Indiana. Most areas will stay dry this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous after midnight tonight. No severe weather is expected but rumbles of thunder will be...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy