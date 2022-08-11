INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force members came together Tuesday morning to tout what they call a year of success. “After a year with a new regional focus, the ICGTF has led to the removal of hundreds of guns used or trafficked illegally in our community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In Indianapolis alone, we have seen a corresponding dip in shootings and the largest decline in homicides in more than a decade.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO