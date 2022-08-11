ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 95

James Gonzalez
4d ago

Why is it that 99% of the people I know who have got the shot have gotten Covid? Then most everyone I know who have not gotten the shot still no Covid. Weird right ?

Reply(15)
76
Steven McGee
4d ago

Inslee is not going by the science like he says. There's plenty of evidence out there now that show the deaths and unhealthy side effects from vaccinated people. Why would he mandate them when it's been proven they don't keep from getting and spreading the virus. He needs to get off his power and control trip that's ruined and is ruining small businesses and people's lives. He needs to sued and removed from office.

Reply
58
Ivan Harris
4d ago

all state employees should take a stressful leave of absence due to stressful work environment. they have the power use it.if they all band together. it will shut the state down.

Reply(11)
42
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
nbcrightnow.com

WSU expanding broadband access and equity across state

PULLMAN, Wash.- WSU Extension is partnering with the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) to enhance broadband capacity to rural and underserved communities, and to provide better and more equitable access to reliable, high-speed internet. The Washington State Department of Commerce has funded a one year, $8 million statewide Broadband Action...
WASHINGTON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New tax credit can give you thousands in Oregon

photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
nbcrightnow.com

WA and OR in top ten for best community colleges

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Problems persist at Washington hospitals due to lack of long-term care options

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center reported Thursday it will temporarily accept only patients that are in urgent need of their specialized care. The hospital said it had 560 patients in a hospital set up for 413, and that 100 of those patients are medically stable and in need of long-term, post-acute care, but have not yet been able to be transferred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directive#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KXLY

Inslee orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced on social media that all U.S. and state flags in Washington should be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson. Inslee made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Patterson passed away on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest on July...
nbcrightnow.com

Lynnwood lottery winners think they won $360, actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000. The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy