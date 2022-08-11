Why is it that 99% of the people I know who have got the shot have gotten Covid? Then most everyone I know who have not gotten the shot still no Covid. Weird right ?
Inslee is not going by the science like he says. There's plenty of evidence out there now that show the deaths and unhealthy side effects from vaccinated people. Why would he mandate them when it's been proven they don't keep from getting and spreading the virus. He needs to get off his power and control trip that's ruined and is ruining small businesses and people's lives. He needs to sued and removed from office.
all state employees should take a stressful leave of absence due to stressful work environment. they have the power use it.if they all band together. it will shut the state down.
Comments / 95