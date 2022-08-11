In the weeks leading to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence analysts tried to predict the outcome of the impending war. Their assessment was glum: Kyiv would fall in two days and up to 50,000 civilians could die, sources told The Washington Post. Thankfully, neither of those predictions were right. The war is now into its sixth month, and less than 5,500 civilians have died since late July — a tragic number, but nowhere near the predicted catastrophic toll.

