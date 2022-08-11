Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
deseret.com
Russia-Ukraine update: Moscow sent workers into occupied territory, but never paid them
Moscow has been importing labor into occupied regions of Ukraine. Some contractors have not been paid, though they were promised significant financial compensation. Driving the news: Employees of Russian water services company Mosvodokanal were sent to work in the Luhansk province of Ukraine. They sent a video to the news organization Ura.ru claiming they worked without an employment contract and were not paid.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 174 of the invasion
Explosions rock an ammunition depot in Crimea, as the Russian defence minister says the country has no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
deseret.com
Has foreign military aid made a difference in Ukraine?
In the weeks leading to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence analysts tried to predict the outcome of the impending war. Their assessment was glum: Kyiv would fall in two days and up to 50,000 civilians could die, sources told The Washington Post. Thankfully, neither of those predictions were right. The war is now into its sixth month, and less than 5,500 civilians have died since late July — a tragic number, but nowhere near the predicted catastrophic toll.
deseret.com
Opinion: Could Biden face impeachment over the withdrawal from Afghanistan?
In the year since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces from Afghanistan, America’s defense-related focus has shifted to Ukraine and to China’s potentially belligerent intentions. But Afghanistan isn’t likely to disappear into the history books so easily. How it returns to the spotlight in the future...
deseret.com
One year after Afghanistan, here’s what happened to Biden’s approval rating
The end of America’s longest war one year ago was the start of an approval ratings crash for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope to reverse before November’s midterm election. First negotiated during the Trump administration, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan culminated in chaos. Biden said the U.S....
deseret.com
Biden administration begins midterm election campaign
President Joe Biden and White House officials have begun traveling across the country this month to promote the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as other White House policies. The “Building a Better America” campaign, meant to highlight the successes and agenda of the Biden administration, will make a total of 35 trips across 23 states throughout the month of August, with more trips to come later this year.
deseret.com
Scotland becomes the world’s first country to provide free menstrual products
Scotland will make period products free in public facilities, becoming the first country in the world to do so, BBC News reported. The Period Products Act, which passed unanimously in 2020, went into law on Monday. The law requires that public buildings, including schools and universities, provide period products such as tampons and pads for free, according to CNN.
