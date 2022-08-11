Did Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ create a ‘Game of Thrones’ reference? The easter egg, explained

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
wegotthiscovered.com
A slick and polished political thriller breaches the Netflix Top 10 in 68 countries
Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift might be Netflix’s number one movie, which is no surprise when it’s a high concept action comedy featuring vampires that cost a reported $100 million and features plenty of famous faces, but subscribers haven’t exactly been sleeping on Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor, either.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ team explains how the fourth wall breaks work
From the teaser clips uploaded by Marvel Studios, fans are expecting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to offer a fresh outlook on the character, as the titular heroine will occasionally speak to the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. As reported by ComicBook.com, Head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans sound off on the overlooked IPs that could be potential Hollywood goldmines
It’s become a running joke at this point to say that there are hardly any movies, TV shows, or properties in general that are safe from being recycled, reinvented, remade, or rebooted by the Hollywood machine, but fans have started sounding off on the overlooked or unloved IP that could turn out to be a potential goldmine.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters argue over which trilogy had the best villains
Nine mainline films and three trilogies, Star Wars is perhaps best known for its dynamic roster of villains, but which trilogy boasts the best set of antagonists? Fans are furiously debating en masse the topic. It’s essentially the off-season for Star Wars, with Obi-Wan Kenobi recently finishing its six episode...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy
The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Strange’ defenders pick apart the final showdown’s mechanics
Doctor Strange’s debut outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw perhaps the only time in the franchise’s history that the conflict wasn’t solved with a punch-up or a shootout: instead with brain. The Sorcerer Supreme’s plan saw him causing a time loop with the Time Stone to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings
What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.
wegotthiscovered.com
A satirically surreal sci-fi confuses and confounds streaming crowds
It was inevitable that Vivarium was going to split opinion down the middle when it was released for mass consumption in March 2020, with the first reactions emanating from the premiere at the previous year’s Cannes Film Festival hinting that the surrealist sci-fi psychological horror wasn’t going to be for everyone.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 Marvel characters who might appear in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’
The newest Marvel Disney Plus series is almost here with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set to release on August 18, 2022. The series will follow Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, as she navigates being a top-notch lawyer while tackling the responsibilities of a up-and-coming superhero. The series is set to be a comedy and will run for nine episodes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans already happy to share how they’d rework and improve Phase Four
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nowhere near finished, but fans are already sharing how they’d rework and improve the various film and television titles to have rolled out to our screens since the post-Avengers: Endgame era began. Hindsight is almost always 20/20, and while it’s a...
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion at the box office since 2019
As movie-goers excitedly return to cinemas after the pandemic, Universal became the first studio to pass $3 billion at the box office in 2022. This marked the eighth time that the studio managed to reach this milestone, the last one being back in 2019. Universal’s success was due to multiple...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. Discovery issues statement in support of J.K. Rowling following threats
J.K. Rowling is receiving support from Warner Bros. Discovery after receiving a threatening message in response to a Tweet she received this weekend. After sharing the news of the attack on Salman Rushdie, Rowling was met with a threatening Tweet that read, “Don’t worry you are next.” She immediately reached out to Twitter for help with the issue, and Warner Bros. Discovery soon shared a message of support for the author.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?
One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
wegotthiscovered.com
You can now say ‘I do’ to 2 of Steve Martin’s best family comedies on Disney Plus
Steve Martin is one of the most recognizable and significant figures in the realm of comedy — and, with Disney Plus expanding their range of favorable genres, the Mouse House streaming giant has announced that both Father of the Bride films starring Steve Martin are now available to stream on the platform.
Comments / 0