ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com

Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?

Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage

Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish

Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press#Byu Football#Coaches Poll#Ap Poll#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Byu#Ap#Sports Reference
deseret.com

Provo nonprofit ‘Ella Rises’ works to empower young Latinas

A Latina-focused nonprofit has nearly doubled its reach in just under two years. Ella Rises, meaning "she rises," is a free mentoring program for Latina youth based in Provo. It has grown from a monthlong program with 75 girls in October 2020 to a program serving 145 girls throughout the school year.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy