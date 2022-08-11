Read full article on original website
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes
Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday. The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.
Utah football gets commitment from 3-star Hawaiian HS safety Brock Fonoimoana
Late Monday night the Utah Utes got some promising news for the future. Three-star Hawaiian safety Brock Fonoimoana announced on social media that he has committed to Utah, the latest pledge in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Fonoimoana is rated a 3-star recruit by...
BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com
Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?
Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage
Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish
Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
That’s a sweep: Salt Lake City Amateur champion Justin Shluker adds SLC Open trophy to his summer collection
After becoming the first golfer since 1966 to win both the Salt Lake City Amateur and the Salt Lake City Open in the same year on Sunday, Park City native and current Murray resident Justin Shluker said it before reporters had to coax it out of him. “I guess I...
Provo nonprofit ‘Ella Rises’ works to empower young Latinas
A Latina-focused nonprofit has nearly doubled its reach in just under two years. Ella Rises, meaning "she rises," is a free mentoring program for Latina youth based in Provo. It has grown from a monthlong program with 75 girls in October 2020 to a program serving 145 girls throughout the school year.
A streetcar that’s desired: What’s causing the S-Line’s ridership surge?
Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country. But one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central Pointe Station in South Salt...
