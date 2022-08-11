ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ABC4

USU students scramble to find housing

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – In two weeks, Utah State University will welcome students back to campus for the fall semester. However, on-campus housing is full, and many students are scrambling to find a place to stay. And there are many reasons it’s been hard.     “I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Cole Lancaster stated.   “We’ll […]
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Logan, UT
ksl.com

Roy parents, girlfriend of wanted murder suspects charged with helping them on the run

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people who police say have have helped three wanted murder suspects avoid arrest are now facing criminal charges themselves. Damian Stafon Coleman Sr., 49, Liana Deleon Guerrero Blas, 20, and Kenya Susette Coleman, 47, all of Roy, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah

GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases

Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week.  The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
NIBLEY, UT
