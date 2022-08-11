Read full article on original website
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes
Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday. The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.
USU students scramble to find housing
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – In two weeks, Utah State University will welcome students back to campus for the fall semester. However, on-campus housing is full, and many students are scrambling to find a place to stay. And there are many reasons it’s been hard. “I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Cole Lancaster stated. “We’ll […]
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
Mount Logan Middle School teacher named Utah History Teacher of the Year – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Gilder Lehrman Institute has named Mount Logan Middle School Teacher Ryan Mueller the 2022 Utah History Teacher of the Year. “It’s a huge honor to get this recognition,” Mueller said. “I was honestly really surprised when I found out a couple of weeks ago.”
Roy parents, girlfriend of wanted murder suspects charged with helping them on the run
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people who police say have have helped three wanted murder suspects avoid arrest are now facing criminal charges themselves. Damian Stafon Coleman Sr., 49, Liana Deleon Guerrero Blas, 20, and Kenya Susette Coleman, 47, all of Roy, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
UPDATE: Power is back on in Bountiful after power outage affected at least 5,200
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful City reported at least 5,200 people were without power in the northeast part of the city. Power has now been restored. Bountiful City took to Twitter Monday evening to announce the power outage. According to Bountiful City Light & Power, investigators determined the cause to...
Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases
Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
Logan Police searching for burglar targeting local business
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a local business and stole a cash box early last week. The Logan City Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage carrying a stolen metal cash box during the […]
Bountiful Police seeking public assistance on felony retail theft case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for public assistance on a felony retail theft case. If you know who the individual below is, please call dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386. No further information is currently available.
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
Cache County man arrested for allegedly molesting girl during sleepover – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 38-year-old Cache County man has been arrested for molesting a young girl during a sleepover last month, according to law enforcement. Brandon Paul Burdett was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on formal charges. According to an...
Man and woman arrested for allegedly making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man and 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman have been arrested for allegedly making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles and Galexy Mikkel Workman were booked into the Cache County Jail after police tracked their car to a mobile trailer.
