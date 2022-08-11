ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner, MT

Canadian kidnapping suspect arrested after entering U.S. illegally, CBP says

By Fernie Ortiz
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Canadian man wanted on suspicion of kidnapping with a history of sexual assault and child pornography has been arrested near the U.S.-Canada border.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Benjamin Martin Moore, his girlfriend and her two children allegedly drove through a cut barbed wire fence near the Turner Port of Entry in Turner, Montana.

U.S. Border Patrols agents assigned to the Havre (Montana) Station, who routinely patrol along the international boundary, spotted the cut fence.

As part of the Integrated Border Enforcement Team, border agents reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for assistance identifying a subject.

Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force helped locate and apprehend Moore, who is currently in custody pending prosecution. He faces charges of illegal entry.

“I am proud of the work our agents do every day to keep us safe by using their skills as well as interagency relationships to arrest those who have committed crimes in our communities and abroad,” said Havre Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato. “This is a perfect example of bringing criminals to justice through a whole-of-government approach and working with our international law enforcement partners.”

