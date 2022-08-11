Read full article on original website
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
RI man sentenced to prison for Fall River bank robbery
Randy Audet, 59, of Tiverton, pleaded guilty in superior court.
Fall River man convicted for fatal hammer attack
(WJAR) — A Fall River man was convicted on Monday for a 2018 fatal hammer attack. A jury convicted 42-year-old Adam Levesque of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On October 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in blood...
Owners of Somerset salon say business was broken into, ransacked
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of Chic Full Service Salon in Somerset said someone broke into their business two weeks ago, and while they didn't get the cash they were looking for, they still caused significant damage to a door and window on the property. The entire incident...
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
East Providence man charged with DUI after slamming into apartment
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Providence man was charged with a DUI Sunday night after slamming into an apartment. Police said that 50-year-old Antonio Lopes drove into the residence on Evergreen Drive. He was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test as well as a...
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges
(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Man, 55, identified as driver killed in fiery Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery Attleboro crash on Friday. The single-car crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car crashed into a tree and...
2 men arrested after short chase in stolen vehicle
Two New Bedford men are facing charges after they were found in a stolen car in Dartmouth over the weekend.
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
