Pawtucket, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Turnto10.com

Fall River man convicted for fatal hammer attack

(WJAR) — A Fall River man was convicted on Monday for a 2018 fatal hammer attack. A jury convicted 42-year-old Adam Levesque of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On October 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street and found Correia covered in blood...
Turnto10.com

Owners of Somerset salon say business was broken into, ransacked

SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of Chic Full Service Salon in Somerset said someone broke into their business two weeks ago, and while they didn't get the cash they were looking for, they still caused significant damage to a door and window on the property. The entire incident...
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
Scott Ellis
Turnto10.com

Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges

(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
bpdnews.com

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
ABC6.com

Man, 55, identified as driver killed in fiery Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery Attleboro crash on Friday. The single-car crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car crashed into a tree and...
ABC6.com

Missing teen found, North Providence police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
ABC6.com

Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
