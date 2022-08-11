Read full article on original website
Related
Community fundraising initiatives continue for injured trooper
Community efforts to both morally and financially support an injured West Virginia State Police trooper continued this week when a fundraising event was held Aug. 9 on the grounds of the Williamson Detachment. Trooper Ronald Jennings was seriously injured in June after falling from the roof of his house while...
Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival
Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
Mingo Commission honors Woman’s Club
The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.
Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95
A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Project to provide funding, workers for more river cleanup
A grant recently received by the Human Resources Development Foundation (HRDF) from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is being used to further the cleanup of the Tug River. The funding was earmarked to provide a supervisor from HRDF to employ as many as seven local...
Several Mingo County communities in recovery mode following Aug. 1 flash flooding
On the morning of Aug. 1, Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby and Floodplain Coordinator Amanda Starr left Williamson for a return trip to Gilbert Creek. They were returning to that community to further their work in assessing the damage that had resulted from a flash flooding event that occurred there the week before.
Food bank discusses local food insecurity, possible distribution center
A regional food bank officer discussed methods in which food insecurity issues can be managed in Mingo County during a workshop held on Aug. 2 in Williamson. Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart discussed her organization and its plans to expand even more into Mingo County during a two-hour discussion with a small group of stakeholders at Williamson First Baptist Church.
Former Hobbs building to become retail center
In a special partnership between the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and its member the First National Bank of Williamson, a retail space filled with boutique shops will soon open in the old Hobbs building. The project, which has been on the back burner since 2020, is now moving forward...
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor declares state of emergency in Mingo, additional counties; deploying aid to Eastern Kentucky
In response to this week’s series of storms that caused destructive flash flooding and other storm-related issues, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Mingo and several other southern West Virginia counties. The governor is additionally sending West Virginia National Guard personnel and equipment to Eastern Kentucky,...
Gilbert Creek community slammed hard by flash flooding
Despite intervals of heavy rainfall over the last several days, as of July 27 most areas of Mingo County had so far been spared of any major flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heaviest bands of rainfall have either tracked to the northern or southern ends of the county, and to date have left central locations of the county like Williamson relatively unscathed.
NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville, Kentucky. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment. The screenings provide...
Williamson council discusses homerule, planning/zoning
The Williamson City Council discussed the progress of two pieces of old business that – while divisive items for the previous governing body — appear to have the blessing of the current administration.. Those items are for Williamson to become a homerule city and for the city to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mingo County Courthouse closing early
By order of the Mingo County Commission, the county courthouse will officially close to the public at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, to allow county employees to return to their residences safely because of flooding conditions, according to Tina Abbott, Mingo County Commission administrative assistant. However, the majority of offices...
Appalachian Center for the Arts presents Xanadu
Xanadu, the musical will debut at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville beginning Aug. 5. The cast was selected by Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin and Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley, both of whom will also assume roles in the musical.
Traffic incident closes US 52
Motorists using U.S. 52 between Williamson and Delbarton at Buffalo Mountain were diverted for several hours on Wednesday, July 27, after a commercial truck wrecked and blocked the roadway. According to officials with the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of plastic pipes onto the...
New detox center opening in Williamson, will serve both West Virginia and Kentucky residents
Those individuals on both sides of the Tug River who struggle daily with some form of addiction will be receiving a much-needed opportunity to find the help they need when the new Kathy Ireland Recovery Center opens next week in Williamson. The recovery center, which officially begins operations July 25,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School safety included on 2022 principals’ academy agenda
As a direct response to the of-late school shootings, the Mingo County School District is taking proactive steps that officials hope will make the county’s schools less vulnerable to the kind of tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas a few weeks ago. During the July 19 regular meeting of...
Sky is the limit for Williamson exotic animal business
Working with animals has been a lifelong passion for one Mingo County woman who recently opened an exotic pet store in downtown Williamson. It has taken many years to reach this milestone in her life and she has had to overcome many obstacles placed in her way including domestic violence, deaths of family members and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mingo Messenger
Williamson, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.https://mingomessenger.com
Comments / 0