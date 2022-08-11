ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Mingo Messenger

Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival

Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Commission honors Woman’s Club

The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95

A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
WILLIAMSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Matewan, WV
County
Mingo County, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
Mingo Messenger

Food bank discusses local food insecurity, possible distribution center

A regional food bank officer discussed methods in which food insecurity issues can be managed in Mingo County during a workshop held on Aug. 2 in Williamson. Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart discussed her organization and its plans to expand even more into Mingo County during a two-hour discussion with a small group of stakeholders at Williamson First Baptist Church.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Former Hobbs building to become retail center

In a special partnership between the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and its member the First National Bank of Williamson, a retail space filled with boutique shops will soon open in the old Hobbs building. The project, which has been on the back burner since 2020, is now moving forward...
WILLIAMSON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Davis
Person
Richard Powers
Person
James Monroe
Mingo Messenger

Gilbert Creek community slammed hard by flash flooding

Despite intervals of heavy rainfall over the last several days, as of July 27 most areas of Mingo County had so far been spared of any major flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heaviest bands of rainfall have either tracked to the northern or southern ends of the county, and to date have left central locations of the county like Williamson relatively unscathed.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Miners
Mingo Messenger

Mingo County Courthouse closing early

By order of the Mingo County Commission, the county courthouse will officially close to the public at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, to allow county employees to return to their residences safely because of flooding conditions, according to Tina Abbott, Mingo County Commission administrative assistant. However, the majority of offices...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Appalachian Center for the Arts presents Xanadu

Xanadu, the musical will debut at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville beginning Aug. 5. The cast was selected by Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin and Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley, both of whom will also assume roles in the musical.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Mingo Messenger

Traffic incident closes US 52

Motorists using U.S. 52 between Williamson and Delbarton at Buffalo Mountain were diverted for several hours on Wednesday, July 27, after a commercial truck wrecked and blocked the roadway. According to officials with the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of plastic pipes onto the...
WILLIAMSON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Mingo Messenger

Sky is the limit for Williamson exotic animal business

Working with animals has been a lifelong passion for one Mingo County woman who recently opened an exotic pet store in downtown Williamson. It has taken many years to reach this milestone in her life and she has had to overcome many obstacles placed in her way including domestic violence, deaths of family members and the COVID-19 pandemic.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy